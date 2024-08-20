Coalition of citizens shown overwhelming support for new proposal to protect 250,000 acres of public land: 'It maintains recreation access for all of us'

"They are our wild backyard, and with so much changing around us, they deserve protection now."

A broad coalition of around 2,000 citizens, business owners, and recreation advocates have endorsed proposed legislation that would permanently protect 250,000 acres of public land in Montana.

Explore Big Sky reported on this broad public support for The Greater Yellowstone Conservation and Recreation Act, which would protect land within the Gallatin and Madison mountain ranges.

The Gallatin Forest Partnership, which is leading the charge for the new legislation, says while these ranges have some protections, they are not permanent — this makes these lands vulnerable to future fragmentation.

The group says more permanent protections for these areas would safeguard clean water; protect outdoor recreation like hunting, fishing, and mountain biking; and support wildlife like bears, elk, osprey, and cutthroat trout.

According to the Bureau of Land Management, one of several federal agencies that manages public lands in the United States, outdoor recreation supports local communities. In fact, recreational activities on BLM public lands alone contributed $11.4 billion to the national economy in fiscal year 2021.

Plus, access to these lands offers benefits beyond the fiscal. Time in nature has been linked to improved mental health, lower stress levels, boosted immunity, and an increase in levels of anti-cancer proteins.

Across the U.S., people are standing up to protect threatened landscapes. For instance, one young Girl Scout used the power of protest to prevent potential development in one Maryland forest. Plus, scientists with the federal government and universities partnered up with the National Guard to restore hundreds of acres of tropical Hawaiian forest.

Our overheating planet is one of many threats to forest health, which also include invasive species and wildfires. To that end, you can make a difference by reducing your dependence on planet-heating energy sources. Some ways to do this include changing the way you get around and voting for pro-climate candidates.

Back in Montana, Denise Wade, co-owner of Big Sky Adventures and Tours, voiced support for the proposed legislation.

"It maintains recreation access for all of us — hikers, bikers, horse users, snowmobilers, skiers — and permanently protects wildlife habitat and seasonal migrations in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem," Wade said, per Explore Big Sky. "This act will forever protect the Madison and Gallatin ranges and ensure guiding businesses continue to flourish."

Meanwhile, Kathryn Eklund, GFP member and southwest Montana community conservation specialist at The Wilderness Society, emphasized the importance of the Madison and Gallatin ranges.

"They provide incredible wildlife habitat and help define who we are as Montanans," Eklund said in a press release, per Explore Big Sky. "They are our wild backyard, and with so much changing around us, they deserve protection now. That's why the Gallatin Forest Partnership has developed a realistic solution."

