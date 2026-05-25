Local governments join growing Maine revolt against massive data centers over power and water fears

Residents want to know more before potentially greenlighting projects that come with major impacts.

While a statewide effort to pause large new data centers in Maine fell short, local governments are stepping in to protect residents.

As new proposals emerge and artificial intelligence-driven computing expands rapidly, officials in several communities have said they want more time to decide whether this industry belongs in their backyards at all, as Maine Morning Star reported.

What's happening?

In April, Gov. Janet Mills rejected a measure to pause new data centers above 20 megawatts until November 2027, and lawmakers lacked the votes to reverse her veto. That left cities and towns to consider their own limits.

On May 19, the Sanford City Council approved a 91-day moratorium on data center development that temporarily halts a proposed 1,000-acre project along the Mousam River, per the Morning Star.

The towns of Westbrook and Brunswick also moved forward with moratorium proposals in May. In both communities, officials are weighing restrictions that would go further than the failed state bill.

Brunswick lowered its threshold to data centers larger than one megawatt, while Westbrook's proposal would apply regardless of megawatt use, Maine Morning Star reported.

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Why do data centers matter?

The backlash towards data centers is growing around America. Data centers are tied to the rise of AI, and they typically require large amounts of energy and water to operate.

While AI can offer real advantages — including helping utilities forecast demand, reduce waste, and integrate more renewable energy — the same technology can require enormous computing power. That can strain energy grids, increase water use for cooling, raise costs for residents, and create broader societal concerns if growth outpaces oversight.

Thus, officials in Maine are not simply talking about warehouses full of servers. They are also debating which energy-intensive industries should be allowed near homes, rivers, and existing infrastructure.

For residents, the questions are more immediate. Could a project affect local water supplies? Could it put additional pressure on the grid or contribute to higher electricity bills? Could it reshape land use before communities have had a chance to update their rules?

Those concerns are helping fuel calls for a pause. Local communities want to know more before potentially greenlighting projects that come with major impacts.

What can residents do to halt data centers?

For residents following the issue, the most practical next step may simply be showing up. Public hearings, planning board meetings, and city council sessions are where these decisions are taking shape.

Around the nation, residents are rallying to contest data centers in their areas. Not all of these moves are successful, but they send a message to the companies involved and to politicians like Mills.

"My perspective on this is that it's a travesty that the governor vetoed this, and what we're doing as individual towns is kind of a stopgap until the Legislature can get back to making this more of a statewide thing," Councilor Richard Ellis concluded to Maine Morning Star.

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