OpenAI scrambles to ease growing data center backlash with new outreach role

OpenAI is looking for help mending its relationship with the towns and cities where it wants to build massive Stargate data centers.

According to a report from Business Insider, shared by Yahoo Finance, the company recently posted a job opening for a "community engagement lead." They would work directly with residents near future data center sites as concerns build over water use, electricity demand, noise, and overall quality of life.

What's happening?

OpenAI's posted role would serve as a go-between with communities around planned data centers. In the job listing, one of the clearest markers of success is "reduced friction," a phrase that hints at how controversial these projects have become.

The position is connected to Stargate, a partnership between OpenAI, Oracle, SoftBank, and MGX that plans to invest $500 billion in AI infrastructure across the U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled the initiative the day after he started his second term. Stargate data centers are planned in Texas, Michigan, New Mexico, Wisconsin, and Ohio.

In the posting, OpenAI said earning local support is "mission-critical." It said the role should help communities understand "what we are building, why it matters, and how they can meaningfully benefit from it." The listing says the pay range is $129,600 to $236,000 plus equity. Candidates must live in, or be willing to move to, the communities where the company is building.

The hiring effort comes as backlash to data center development spreads nationwide. Residents have pushed back over concerns that data centers could strain water supplies, increase power demand, and create pollution. In some cases, the resistance has escalated into protests, including around a Utah development backed by investor Kevin O'Leary.

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Why are Stargate data centers concerning?

Data centers sit at the heart of the AI boom, but they are also deeply connected to the electric grid and local natural resources. Training and running advanced AI systems takes enormous computing power. That means they have huge electricity needs and, in many cases, need significant amounts of water for cooling.

Tech companies often frame these projects as engines of jobs and economic growth, but many of those jobs are temporary construction roles. Long-term tradeoffs may fall on local residents. If companies poorly plan these projects, they might leave communities with higher utility costs, heavier infrastructure burdens, and less access to water.

AI tools may offer real benefits. They could help utilities balance electricity demand and improve clean energy forecasting. But those benefits come with real risks, too.

As AI expands, the argument encompasses land, electricity, water use, and who ends up absorbing the downsides.

OpenAI's new outreach role suggests the company understands that public skepticism is a serious obstacle to expansion. For AI firms, building more data centers is essential to staying competitive. For communities, that same growth can look like a direct threat if the benefits are vague and the protections are weak.

What's happening now with Stargate data centers?

By hiring staff focused on local engagement, OpenAI seems to be trying to address opposition before it hardens further.

Solutions will likely require more than better communication. Communities can push for stronger disclosures around expected water and energy use. Better siting decisions, stricter environmental review, and requirements for cleaner power sources could also help limit the damage.

Residents can contribute individually by attending planning meetings and pressing elected officials for transparency before they approve projects.

As AI infrastructure spreads, those local decisions may help determine whether or not the technology supports a cleaner, more resilient future.

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