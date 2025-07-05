Billionaire owner of iconic soccer team sparks backlash over controversial purchase: 'You can't make this up'

"Now I know where Liverpool's money is going!" a TikToker exclaimed in a video.

Billy (@billytalksfootball) shared that the owner of Liverpool Football Club, John W. Henry, purchased a superyacht for £66 million (around $90 million).

Billy and many commenters were angry that Henry prioritized a yacht over his team. At the time the video was released, the football club hadn't signed any new players. Fans like Billy felt the team was taking a turn for the worse. "You can't make this up anymore," he said, "but this owner … took all the money we sold players for and he bought a yacht."

The yacht, dubbed the Elysian, weighs over 1,000 tons and costs up to $9 million to run annually, according to SuperYachtFan. The type of engine is unknown, though it was manufactured by MTU, a brand that exclusively manufactures diesel and hybrid yacht engines.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, exposure to diesel exhaust can lead to asthma and other respiratory issues. Diesel is also a fossil fuel that pollutes the atmosphere, contributing to the planet's warming. The amount from superyachts is particularly egregious: Oxfam analyzed 23 superyachts in 2024 and found that each one released over 5,000 tons of carbon into the atmosphere annually.

Even hybrid engines — at least, when it comes to superyachts — aren't that great an alternative. Large ships are major contributors to underwater noise pollution, disrupting marine animals' reproductive cycles and, in more extreme cases, causing hearing loss, per the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The worst part? Henry's superyacht is on the tamer side of things. The yacht featured in "Below Deck Mediterranean" is over 160 feet long, while others, like Project X, feature elevators, salons, and gyms. Regardless of the amenities, the waste is plain as day.

"Now we know where the moneys going," one user said.

"Get a player with that money," another commented.

