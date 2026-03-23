Fire experts sound alarm over new hazard to public safety: '[It] keeps me awake at night'

"It's a new technology that comes with an unintended new hazard."

A new and rapidly intensifying safety threat is hiding in plain sight, woven into our most common possessions.

Lithium-ion batteries, which power everything from smartphones to e-bikes to vapes, are a powerful technology when used correctly. However, when treated irresponsibly, they are increasingly being linked to a surge of dangerous fires, prompting warnings from researchers and fire officials.

What's happening?

As reported by The Guardian, recent incidents have brought the risks of improperly used lithium-ion batteries into sharp focus.

Fire records reveal a dramatic surge in battery-related emergencies across Scotland. In London, firefighters are now responding to an e-bike or e-scooter fire every other day.

At the center of the issue is a hazard known as thermal runaway, a chain reaction that occurs when a damaged or faulty battery overheats uncontrollably, spewing toxic gases and, in some cases, triggering explosions.

"It's a new technology that comes with an unintended new hazard, that keeps me awake at night," said Guillermo Rein, a professor of fire science at Imperial College London, per The Guardian. "It breaches most of the layers of protection that we know."

Why is this concerning?

While fires are still relatively rare, they can be intense, fast-moving, and difficult to extinguish, posing serious threats to homes and public spaces.

"When these batteries fail, they can fail catastrophically," said Richard Field, the National Fire Chiefs Council's electrical safety lead, per The Guardian.

The issue extends beyond immediate fire danger. Improper disposal, such as tossing batteries in with the regular trash, has sparked fires in garbage trucks and recycling facilities, causing millions in damage and putting waste workers at risk.

Disposable vapes add another layer to the problem. These single-use products combine plastic waste with lithium batteries, contributing to a growing stream of hazardous e-waste.

At the same time, vaping is raising broader health concerns, particularly among young people, compounding the risks tied to these devices.

What's being done about the issue?

"Fire chiefs have been clear that stronger product safety rules, tighter oversight of online sales, and effective enforcement are needed to ensure products entering the UK market meet robust safety requirements," said Field.

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