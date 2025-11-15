Waste workers issue warning after fire puts local neighborhood in danger: 'Growing number'

"They must not be put in your general waste bin or your recycling bin."

A neighborhood fire in Dorset County, England, has spurred local waste management companies to issue a warning about the proper disposal of lithium-ion batteries.

What's happening?

According to the BBC, a "small-waste fire" was reported in a garbage truck at Millwey Rise Industrial Estate in Axminster, England. Local firefighter crews were called to dispatch the blaze, and no injuries were reported.

The specific origin of the fire was unknown at the time. But Biffa, the company that owns the truck, immediately pointed to lithium-ion batteries. It stated that it had seen a "growing number" of fires involving them.

"They must not be put in your general waste bin or your recycling bin," a Biffa spokesperson said. "Instead, look for special vape and battery bins found in many shops, supermarkets and household waste recycling centres. Some councils also offer kerbside collections."

Why are lithium-ion batteries important?

Though most people are probably not familiar with lithium-ion batteries, it's good to be familiar with their volatile potential. They power many common electronics from electric cars and e-bikes to smartphones and earbuds.

"Toxic flame retardants migrate out of plastics into the air and drop into house dust, which we inadvertently breathe and ingest," said Lydia Jahl, a scientist at the Green Science Policy Institute, in a GSPI press release. "When those … plastics are recycled years later, additional people will be exposed from products made with the recycled plastic."

FROM OUR PARTNER Get a new phone with unlimited 5G and zero activation fees — for just $40 a month Metro by T-Mobile gives you smart value, whether you need a new phone or are just looking for a better plan. This holiday season, get a free 5G phone with no activation fees, for just $40/month. That includes unlimited talk and text, already bundled with taxes and fees. Or, keep your existing phone and number and get unlimited 5G for just $25/month. Either way, enjoy T-Mobile’s Scam Shield technology at no extra cost. Plus, you can even level up to an iPhone 16e this month. Just bring your number and ID and sign up for $50 with the auto pay plan. Learn more

What's being done about their improper disposal?

In this particular case, a warning is a good start. There's a possibility that waste management companies and local authorities will come down harder on offenders if it happens again.

Crackdowns have been happening more frequently lately — specifically regarding students and vapes.

In late August, Rio Grande City commissioners voted to stop approving new permits for vape shops within 1,000 feet of schools. This could completely halt the toxic pollution caused by casual, improper disposal of both vapes and their lithium-ion batteries. If these bans and enforcements catch on, expect to see many more of them pop up around the globe soon.

💰Join TCD's exclusive Rewards Club to earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades that will help you slash your bills and future-proof your home.