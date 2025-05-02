Innovative company introduces new product that could transform what we see on grocery shelves: 'There are so many unknowns'

The move is a win for consumers and the planet.

So much of what we buy from the grocery store comes in plastic packaging.

Plastic packaging from food items makes up an estimated 36% to 46% of all plastic pollution.

A Spanish company has created a new packaging paper to cut down on food-related plastic waste.

Lecta developed the Linerset FP, a durable and flexible paper material that aims to remove plastic from the grocery equation. This development joins the movement of many brands to become more sustainable.

According to Packaging Gateway, the Linerset FP meets various safety and reliability regulations: "Linerset FP is designed in accordance with various International Organization for Standardization and Eco-Management and Audit Scheme environmental criteria."

The move to more sustainable packaging is a win for consumers and the planet.

As a paper published in Environmental Technology, Monitoring & Management described, many plastic packaging materials release microplastics into our food and drinks.

How bad are microplastics for us? According to Bernardo Lemos, an adjunct professor of environmental epigenetics at Harvard, "There are so many unknowns … but we are seeing more data that suggest microplastics affect human biology."

Beyond human bodies, plastic has a large impact on the environment. In addition to creating waste, many plastics are made from dirty fuels like oil and natural gas. Cutting down on our use of dirty fuels can help to protect communities from extreme weather events driven by a warming climate.

Many brands have begun to move to plastic-free packaging, supporting the goal of curbing the pollution that is overheating the planet. But, as the BBC noted, the shift away from plastic could be expensive.

Still, consumers who are passionate about sustainability want to put their money where their mouth is. Zero-waste grocery stores are on the rise. But as Martha Bebinger found, even some of these stores are not completely plastic-free.

Sustainable packaging options like the Linerset FP have the potential to change the way we package and purchase food.

If you want to see grocery stores phase out plastic packaging, Beyond Plastics has a letter template for you to send to your local grocery store.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.