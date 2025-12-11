Onlooker shares photo of terrifying trend gripping US roadways: 'That should be illegal'

"This … will continue to drive on roads with zero repercussions."

There is certainly nothing wrong with taking pride in vehicle ownership. In fact, you can usually customize your car in any way that you wish. However, there may be a limit as to what those around you are willing to put up with, especially when it comes to sharing the road.

One frustrated Redditor shared a pic of a lifted truck that appeared to present a number of challenges for other drivers.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Chevy Silverado is lifted higher in the front than the back, giving it significantly lower visibility," the original poster wrote. In the picture provided, you can see just how high the truck sits above both the front and rear wheels.

"This truck clearly violates Florida law of minimum bumper height," the Redditor added. "However, Florida does not have mandatory recurring vehicle inspections, meaning this truck will continue to drive on roads with zero repercussions unless a police officer physically pulls them over and issues a citation."

As noted in the original post, Florida does have a maximum bumper height limit, but it depends on the vehicle's net shipping weight, with limits ranging from 22 inches for light cars to 30 inches for heavier trucks.

Lifting a truck can often give a vehicle a boost in off-road capability. The higher ground clearance often allows trucks to handle obstacles such as rocks, mud, and snow more easily than a stock build.





However, this comes with a serious trade-off. Lifting a truck increases its weight and drag, leading to lower gas mileage. This can lead to increased fuel consumption, furthering our dependence on planet-heating dirty fuels.

Lifted trucks can also be a safety hazard for both the driver and other cars on the road. Increasing a truck's height can reduce its steering and maneuverability, making it susceptible to rollovers and decreased performance. The higher body can also present visibility challenges to fellow drivers.

The original poster's frustrations were shared by a number of users in the comments section.

"That should be illegal," noted one commenter.

"I'm told that this serves a legitimate purpose in some off-road events. But does that thing look like it's been off-road recently?" quipped another user.

