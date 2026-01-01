  • Business Business

Drivers angry with 'awful' new trend they're witnessing on the road: 'How is this legal?'

A number of users shared their own frustrations.

by Matthew Swigonski
One Redditor shared a handful of pictures that revealed the downside of driving in front of a lifted truck.

If you drive a compact or mid-size car, then you're probably already used to trucks and SUVs hovering over you on the road. For the most part, this doesn't really present any challenges that you can't adjust to. 

However, the recent rise in popularity of lifted trucks has created a potentially hazardous situation for countless drivers of these smaller vehicles. One Redditor demonstrated this, as they had trouble looking past a glaring issue with lifted trucks.

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

"Absolutely blinded by this lifted truck," the Redditor wrote. 

They shared a handful of pictures that revealed the downside of driving in front of a lifted truck. From their side-view mirrors to the rear windshield, the overwhelming brightness of the truck's headlights inundated the driver. 

"How is this legal?" the Redditor questioned.

Lifting a truck raises the entire vehicle, causing standard headlights to aim much higher, shining directly into the eyes of oncoming drivers or those in front. When equipped with LED bulbs, the positioning of the headlights can offer a blinding experience for other drivers on the road. 

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has previously addressed this issue as part of its federal motor vehicle safety standards. 49 CFR Part 571 is designed to ensure vehicle lights provide safe, effective illumination for drivers while preventing excessive glare for others. 

"The primary function of headlamps is to provide forward visibility for drivers. At the same time, there is a risk that intense headlamp illumination may be directed towards oncoming or preceding vehicles," the NHTSA noted in a final rule. "Such illumination, referred to as glare, can reduce the ability of other drivers to see and can cause discomfort."

In the post's comment section, a number of users shared their own frustrations with lifted trucks and their elevated headlights. 

"I've never been blinded by a picture before," one commenter joked

"Those late model Ford headlights are awful. Seems like it isn't possible to aim them down out of people's eyes … especially when lifted," a second user wrote. "They always blind me."

"My average night drive," a third commenter shared.

x