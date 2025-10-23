Energy company powers up game-changing hybrid facility that will transform grid: 'Represents a major step'

It can have direct benefits for people and cities.

A new clean energy milestone has arrived in Texas, according to Renewables Now. Spanish renewables developer X-Elio has officially opened its Liberty Energy solar park — a hybrid solar and battery storage facility that could help reshape how communities across the U.S. store and use clean power.

Located in Dayton, Liberty County, the 72-megawatt solar farm is paired with a 60-MW battery energy storage system, creating a more stable and resilient energy source. Together, these systems will generate about 137 gigawatt-hours of clean electricity each year, enough to power thousands of homes — all while cutting down on pollution and reducing strain on the Texas grid during peak demand hours.

What sets this project apart is its long-term partnership with BASF, a global chemical company that will purchase 48 MW of the site's solar power under a 12-year agreement. The deal allows BASF's Freeport, Texas, facility to run entirely on renewable energy, marking a major step toward its goal of reaching net zero pollution by 2050.

"The Liberty Project represents a major step in our planned expansion in the U.S., a key market for X-Elio," said Lluis Noguera, chairman and CEO of X-Elio, per Renewables Now. The company has ambitious plans to follow this launch with a 2.8-gigawatt solar and 2.1-gigawatt battery development pipeline across the U.S. — one of the largest combined efforts of its kind.

Beyond corporate sustainability, hybrid projects like Liberty Energy's can have direct benefits for people and cities. By pairing solar power with large-scale battery storage, communities can access cleaner energy even when the sun isn't shining. This helps lower utility costs, prevent blackouts during heat waves, and reduce pollution that contributes to respiratory illness and climate-related health risks.

Battery backup systems like this one are becoming an essential complement to solar panels for anyone looking to future-proof their energy systems.

With the Liberty Energy Solar Park officially online, X-Elio is proving that clean energy infrastructure isn't just about innovation — it's about reliability, resilience, and a healthier future for everyone.

