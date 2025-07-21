Virginia Tech study finds link between land values and solar farms: 'We cannot just dismiss those impacts'

Virginia Tech researchers have put numbers to a question many folks ask: Do big solar farms hurt or help property values? According to a Cardinal News report, the study dug into millions of sales near over 3,600 utility-scale solar sites across the country.

It turns out there's good and bad news. Farmland and vacant land within two miles of a solar site went up in value by about 19%.

"We cannot just dismiss those impacts," Virginia Tech assistant professor of agricultural and applied economics Zhenshan Chen said, per Cardinal News, adding that communities, policymakers, and developers all have an interest in this data.

Nearby homeowners might feel differently. The study showed residential properties within three miles dipped by around 5% after panels went in. Chen explained this could come from negative perceptions, but prices bounced back after about 10 years.

Lead author Chenyang (Nate) Hu noted large solar sites often pop up near valuable farmland close to cities, not just remote areas. He suggested policies that steer projects toward brownfields — abandoned or polluted land needing cleanup — instead of prime agricultural plots.

"EPA should really think about how to promote clean energy and provide more tax credits for cleaning up brownfields," Hu said, per Cardinal News.

On Reddit, several users were onboard with solar panels near their property.

"I'd love to have a solar farm near my suburban or rural property," one wrote. "Clean, quiet, unlikely to be developed any time soon? The only thing better would be natural restoration."

"I don't suspect oil and gas is comparable with solar farms in terms of being an eyesore," another said in response to a critique. "Also, solar has a much, much smaller environmental impact on the area. Which speaks to why it doesn't lower property values in the area."

