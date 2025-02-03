Scientists use plant-inspired method to capture the power of light: 'Wide-ranging applications in clean energy'

What if sunlight could power the production of clean hydrogen fuel in a lab? Researchers at the University of Liverpool have developed a revolutionary hybrid nanoreactor that does just that, offering a sustainable and affordable way to produce hydrogen — a key player in the clean energy transition.

This innovative approach, detailed in a university report published by SciTechDaily, combines natural biological processes with synthetic materials to address longstanding challenges in clean energy production.

At the core of the nanoreactor are natural microcompartments called α-carboxysome shells. These structures protect hydrogenase enzymes — special proteins that generate hydrogen but are easily damaged by oxygen. By shielding the enzymes, the carboxysome shells ensure they stay active and productive for longer periods, per SciTechDaily.

The system also incorporates a special synthetic material known as a microporous organic semiconductor. This material absorbs visible light, converting it into energy to drive hydrogen production. Together, these components create a system that efficiently uses sunlight as the power source.

Professors Luning Liu and Andy Cooper, who led the research, emphasized the impact of combining natural and engineered systems. This new design mimics elements of natural photosynthesis while avoiding the high costs of traditional synthetic photocatalysts, which often rely on expensive metals such as platinum.

"By mimicking the intricate structures and functions of natural photosynthesis, we've created a hybrid nanoreactor that combines the broad light absorption and exciton generation efficiency of synthetic materials with the catalytic power of biological enzymes. This synergy enables the production of hydrogen using light as the sole energy source," Liu explained.

Hydrogen produced by this method could lead to lower energy costs for businesses and households as well as support industries in their push toward net-zero pollution. Additionally, the technology's scalable design makes it promising for widespread adoption, from small-scale applications to powering large infrastructures.

Beyond hydrogen, this technology could lead to applications in renewable energy and enzymatic engineering. It appears to offer a pathway to address energy challenges without relying on costly or unsustainable materials.

"It's been fantastic to collaborate across University faculties to deliver these results. The study's exciting findings open doors to fabricating biomimetic nanoreactors with wide-ranging applications in clean energy and enzymatic engineering, contributing to a carbon-neutral future," Cooper added.

