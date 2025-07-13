Billionaire Bath & Body Works founder sparks backlash over controversial project in small town: 'Makes me sick to see this'

Billionaire and Bath & Body Works founder Les Wexner is coming under fire for his actions in New Albany, Ohio, where locals say their homes are being bought up and demolished to make room for billion-dollar developments.

In a recent YouTube short, creator Stringer Media (@StringerMedia) shows one of these homes, which is set to be demolished despite appearing in perfect condition.

"Kind of sad to see it go, as there's absolutely nothing wrong with it," says the video's narrator.

He explains that Wexner has acquired entire blocks of homes in the area. Some houses are being demolished to make way for data centers and warehouses.

"These are all going to get demolished ... and it's all bought by one guy to sell to these companies. And he's making a lot of money. But these are people's lives here. A lot of them don't want to go, but they are kind of forced to."

Wexner is no stranger to development. In the late 1980s, he purchased large swaths of land in New Albany, eventually turning the small town into a master-planned community that now includes Georgian-style homes and an equestrian estate that spans 336 acres.

But his more recent real estate dealings have been less about community building and more about lucrative land deals that displace longtime residents.

The situation has raised concerns about housing affordability and the environmental toll of large-scale construction projects. Bulldozing livable homes to build energy-intensive data centers not only disrupts neighborhoods but also risks increasing local pollution and strain on utilities.

Viewers who weighed in on the issue didn't hold back.

"So sad. The rich get richer and the rest get screwed out of everything they have," said one commenter. "Makes me so sick to see this."

Another added, "This is a gross time in history."

As individuals, we can push for respect-first development by supporting local land trusts, advocating for stronger zoning protections, and staying engaged with city planning efforts. Smarter, community-first planning approaches are what can preserve both our neighborhoods and the planet.

