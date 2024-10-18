  • Outdoors Outdoors

Land trust makes crucial move to protect major water source for millions: 'Bring the community together in support of benefits to us all'

In addition to helping safeguard drinking water, the conservation area will be open to the public, giving residents access to enjoy nature.

by Margaret Wong
In addition to helping safeguard drinking water, the conservation area will be open to the public, giving residents access to enjoy nature.

Photo Credit: Chris Ray/Finger Lakes Land Trust

The Finger Lakes Land Trust recently made a big move to protect drinking water and the environment.

According to Cortaca Today, the land trust has secured 101 acres of land just outside Skaneateles, New York. This land, now known as the Shotwell Brook Conservation Area, serves as an essential buffer for Skaneateles Lake, the primary drinking water source for Syracuse. By protecting this land from development, the FLLT is ensuring that the clean, unfiltered water of the lake stays that way for future generations.

The Finger Lakes Land Trust's new conservation area includes over 1,000 feet along Shotwell Brook, which feeds into Skaneateles Lake, a key water source for Syracuse.

🗣️ Do you think America does a good job of protecting its natural beauty?

🔘 Definitely 👍

🔘 Only in some areas ☝️

🔘 No way 👎

🔘 I'm not sure 🤷

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

With the "area under intense pressure for development," many worried that upcoming construction could harm the local environment. Preserving it helps keep harmful substances, like chemicals and debris, from washing into the lake.


💡Save threatened animals and ecosystems


From saving endangered species to rewilding entire forests, Planet Wild makes it easy to fund critical projects all over the world.

For as little as $6 per month, you can support high-impact missions and see video proof of your money at work. As a bonus, TCD readers get their first month of membership free.

LEARN MORE

Planet Wild | Help Save Threatened Animals

The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions list here.

In addition to helping safeguard drinking water, the conservation area will be open to the public, giving residents access to enjoy nature. The Finger Lakes Land Trust is also partnering with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to begin revitalizing the area for both humans and animals to enjoy.

"This project uniquely brings together [two] important missions of the Finger Lakes Land Trust — to expand public access to nature's beauty around Skaneateles Lake and to help preserve the exceptional water quality that serves as the water supply for Syracuse and the Central New York region," said Sean O'Keefe, a Skaneateles resident and member of the land trust's board.

Watch now: Concerns grow as production of cult-classic condiment halts amid severe drought

"Both are goals we're pursuing to bring the community together in support of benefits to us all."

A fundraising campaign is now underway to cover the costs of restoring the land, improving public access, and managing it in the long term. The efforts and money will help ensure clean water and access to nature for years to come.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x