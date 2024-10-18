Land trust makes crucial move to protect major water source for millions: 'Bring the community together in support of benefits to us all'

In addition to helping safeguard drinking water, the conservation area will be open to the public, giving residents access to enjoy nature.

The Finger Lakes Land Trust recently made a big move to protect drinking water and the environment.

According to Cortaca Today, the land trust has secured 101 acres of land just outside Skaneateles, New York. This land, now known as the Shotwell Brook Conservation Area, serves as an essential buffer for Skaneateles Lake, the primary drinking water source for Syracuse. By protecting this land from development, the FLLT is ensuring that the clean, unfiltered water of the lake stays that way for future generations.

The Finger Lakes Land Trust's new conservation area includes over 1,000 feet along Shotwell Brook, which feeds into Skaneateles Lake, a key water source for Syracuse.

With the "area under intense pressure for development," many worried that upcoming construction could harm the local environment. Preserving it helps keep harmful substances, like chemicals and debris, from washing into the lake.



In addition to helping safeguard drinking water, the conservation area will be open to the public, giving residents access to enjoy nature. The Finger Lakes Land Trust is also partnering with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to begin revitalizing the area for both humans and animals to enjoy.

"This project uniquely brings together [two] important missions of the Finger Lakes Land Trust — to expand public access to nature's beauty around Skaneateles Lake and to help preserve the exceptional water quality that serves as the water supply for Syracuse and the Central New York region," said Sean O'Keefe, a Skaneateles resident and member of the land trust's board.

"Both are goals we're pursuing to bring the community together in support of benefits to us all."

A fundraising campaign is now underway to cover the costs of restoring the land, improving public access, and managing it in the long term. The efforts and money will help ensure clean water and access to nature for years to come.

