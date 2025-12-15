Leonardo DiCaprio faces major backlash as recent behavior comes to light: 'Practice what you preach'

If you want to spread an eco-friendly message, it's probably best not to do it on a superyacht.

Actor Leonardo DiCaprio has been an outspoken advocate for living a sustainable lifestyle for years. Going beyond making a post about recycling every now and again, DiCaprio has set up Re:wild, his own foundation fighting for a cleaner planet, and has produced and acted in many eco-focused projects, like Don't Look Up and Before the Flood.

However, he has come under fire many times when his lavish lifestyle has not aligned with his environmentally friendly image.

A recent trip on Jeff Bezos' superyacht Koru highlighted the actor's hypocrisy, as reported on by Luxury Launches. To make it worse, it isn't the first time DiCaprio has been called out for his friendship with billionaire Bezos — DiCaprio was aboard one of the 100 private jets that flew across the planet to attend Bezos' wedding.

DiCaprio posted a video ahead of COP30, where he, along with Re:wild, pledged $500 million to the Forest Tenure Funders Group, in hopes of helping "Indigenous peoples and local communities protect their ancestral lands."

"Globally, animal agriculture and extractive industries like mining and oil have caused the destruction of hundreds of millions of acres of irreplaceable ecosystems," he said in the caption of the video. "I urge leaders to unite and meet the moment. Our future depends on it."





While it's hopeful to see influential people using their platforms for good, the important message was somewhat weakened when paired with the paparazzi shots of DiCaprio aboard the world's largest sailing yacht.

According to Luxury Launches, every day cruising on Koru "burns close to 24,000 liters of fuel and emits around 63 tons of CO₂, roughly 13 times the average person's annual carbon footprint in just 24 hours."

Billionaires release a million times more carbon pollution than the average person. Celebrities who claim to care about the climate but get caught doing immensely polluting activities, like going on superyachts or flying on private jets, are often under greater scrutiny.

Leonardo DiCaprio's post was met with a lot of backlash.

Before comments were turned off on the video, one user remarked, "Leo, are you going to fly to this conference on your private jet?"

"Talk to your boy Jeff Bezos," someone retorted.

Another added, "Practice what you preach."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.