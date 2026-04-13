DiCaprio faces backlash over yacht trip among 'hundreds of billionaires': 'Definition of a hypocrite'

In addition to being a famous actor, DiCaprio has made climate activism a part of his public brand for decades.

Wealthy celebrities may talk the talk on climate advocacy, but do they walk the walk? Their use of private jets and super yachts tells a different story.

In the r/popculturechat subreddit, a Reddit user posted social media screenshots of actor Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend, Vittoria Ceretti, on vacation with a crew of billionaires. The images were captured from her Instagram account, showing them on a yacht in the Caribbean island of St. Bart's.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

St. Bart's is a popular vacation destination among the wealthy, and the original poster called it "an island where hundreds of billionaires gather with their yachts."

This post racked up thousands of likes and comments on Reddit, calling DiCaprio out for proving over and over again that he does not actually advocate for the environment in his daily life.

In addition to being a famous actor, DiCaprio has made climate activism a part of his public brand for decades. In the 1990s, he started a nonprofit foundation that promotes environmental awareness. He sits on the board of several environmental organizations and has been involved in countless climate fundraisers, marches, and other high-profile events.

However, DiCaprio is also one of the highest-paid actors in the world, with a net worth north of $300 million. It's unheard of for celebrities of this wealth to live like an average person, and DiCaprio is no exception.

He flies on private jets and charters super yachts frequently. He is also friends with some of the richest and most powerful people in the world, who are directly responsible for destroying the climate that DiCaprio claims to be an advocate for, like Jeff Bezos.

Commenters had much to say about the post, with most people not surprised at all to see DiCaprio acting so carelessly about the environment.

"Ah yes, climate activist Leonardo DiCaprio chilling in a sea of yachts," one user said.

"Make sure you use your paper straws guys!" another commenter joked.

"Here we see a remarkable display of the super yacht migratory season. Every year, they gather around this tiny Caribbean island, to show off their ever increasing displays of obscene wealth, in the hopes of attracting a mate," a user said.

"He is the definition of a hypocrite," another user commented.

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