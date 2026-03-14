Lawmakers push ambitious nuclear plan

In Two Rivers, home to Wisconsin's only active nuclear plant, one local lawmaker is betting that the state can lead the country in nuclear energy.

A new bipartisan bill could turn that ambition into reality, according to The Daily Reporter.

The legislation targets one of nuclear energy's biggest hurdles: massive upfront costs.

Passed by the state Assembly in January with an 86-11 vote, it offers long-term tax credits to nuclear power companies. The credits would scale with each plant's electricity production, giving developers a clearer path to profitability.

Paul Wilson, chair of the nuclear engineering department at UW-Madison, said the tax incentives could be transformative.

The production tax credit is "one of the biggest things you could do" to bring nuclear energy operations to Wisconsin, he told The Daily Reporter.

Nuclear plants require years of planning, design, and permitting before construction can begin. Without financial incentives, the costs can be prohibitive.

Another part of the bill would prioritize nuclear power over wind and solar when meeting Wisconsin's energy needs, allowing it to fulfill certain state renewable energy requirements.

Meanwhile, Governor Tony Evers has already backed nuclear research through a $2 million feasibility study and legislation supporting fusion energy, which produces no long-lived radioactive waste.

The bill also includes provisions to help utilities offer lower rates to very large energy users like data centers, if the power comes from plants within 75 miles of the facility.

State Rep. Shae Sortwell, who represents the area, called the plan "ambitious" in a recent podcast interview with WisPolitics.

"I'd love to build power plants here and ship that power off to Illinois and Indiana," Sortwell said. "If we do this right, we could be the powerhouse."

While supporters touted potential cost savings and environmental benefits, critics from both sides of the aisle have raised concerns.

Americans for Prosperity claimed the bill shifted risk to ratepayers before plants became operational, while Clean Wisconsin cited safety and waste concerns associated with nuclear energy.

Still, Wilson emphasized that nuclear power was one of the largest sources of low-emission electricity in the U.S.

"When you close a nuclear power plant, you burn more fossil fuels and put more carbon dioxide in the air. And that is becoming a real, painfully obvious thing to people from both sides of the political aisle," he said.



The proposed legislation now waits in the state Senate. Sortwell said the governor is on board, noting that once it reaches Evers' desk, "he'll sign it."

If the legislation is adopted, Wisconsin could be taking a major step toward exporting cleaner energy and lowering long-term power costs for residents.

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