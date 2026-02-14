  • Business Business

Experts raise red flags on concerning impact of major data centers: 'One of the dirtiest forms'

"It's only supposed to be for emergency use."

by Beth Newhart
Environmental experts are urging for data centers to stop the use of diesel fuel in backup generators.

Data centers powering tech and AI use massive amounts of energy to operate, and where all that power comes from could have serious implications for the planet. 

What's happening?

Data center developers have to plan not only for a primary power source they can rely on every day, but also backup generators in case of an outage. 

Most of these generators run on diesel fuel, and environmental experts are urging for this to change, according to Inside Climate News.

In Texas, new regulations may soon give the Electric Reliability Council of Texas the authority to disconnect data centers at times of peak demand to take stress off the state's electric grid. But this would mean that the backup generators are used more frequently, producing more pollution than necessary. 

"Diesel combustion is one of the dirtiest forms of generation we know," said Chris Miller, president of nonprofit The Piedmont Environmental Council, per Inside Climate News. "It's only supposed to be for emergency use." 

Why is it concerning?

Diesel generators contribute to harmful air pollution that can damage public health. But companies prefer diesel because it can be stored on-site and is readily available. 

Without proper oversight, increased usage of diesel generators in a state as large as Texas could have tangible negative effects on the environment and the people living near the sites.

Data centers powering online servers and AI have come under fire for their high energy usage, water consumption, noise and air pollution, and contribution to higher energy bills for everyone. They drain public resources and put significant strain on local power grids.

Despite these pitfalls, AI is also being used to develop groundbreaking climate technology. 

For example, a new AI-powered weather forecasting model significantly outperforms existing systems in accuracy and further into the future. The agriculture industry can also use AI to predict crop yields and understand growth patterns. 

What's being done about it?

There are regulations in place that limit how long diesel generators can run for in Texas. However, there are exceptions for emergency situations, and most data centers are only required to self-report their overall pollution. 

Advocates and neighbors are fighting the spread of mega-data centers and calling for more legislation to regulate them and their pollution. They're also pushing for more use of alternative energy sources, such as battery storage and renewables.

"We're starting to see specific proposals that say, 'Well, don't worry about the air quality effects. We're just trying to come online in a timely fashion,''' Miller said, per Inside Climate News. "But what they're really saying is, 'We want to operate outside the rules.'"

