Scientists develop mind-blowing tech that could transform solar energy: 'Paves the way for the continued advancement'

Solar panels have been bringing cheaper, more reliable electricity to homes for years.

A team of Chinese scientists is making progress toward solar redox flow batteries (SRFBs), according to Interesting Engineering.

Traditional solar panels turn sunlight directly into electricity. This design can lead to supply and demand issues that require additional storage within the grid.

Instead, SRFBs turn sunlight directly into storage through a unique photochemical process.

The technology's efficiency is still lower than solar panels, but the researchers tested a new SRFB device and recorded a relatively high conversion efficiency of 4.2%, Interesting Engineering reported.

The full findings were published in Electrochimica Acta.

If this science continues to improve, SRFBs could find a home in the growing solar industry as a consistent energy storage solution.

"The successful fabrication of this … device paves the way for the continued advancement of innovative solar-to-chemical energy conversion technologies," researchers wrote.

In the meantime, rooftop panels or community solar are the best options on the energy landscape.

Solar panels have been bringing cheaper, more reliable electricity to homes for years — and there's a decent amount of money to be saved on new installations.

TCD's Solar Explorer offers a concierge-level service that can help you save up to $10,000 and sources bids from trusted installers.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly energy bills

Looking for more guidance? There's plenty of support out there.

• EnergySage can help you save up to $10,000 on installations by curating competitive bids from local installers

• Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0-down LightReach solar leasing program can lower your utility rate by up to 20%

• TCD's Solar Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

Pairing solar with high-performing electric appliances — such as upgrading your HVAC to a heat pump — is another great way to increase your home's energy savings.

Check out TCD's HVAC Explorer for a head start on finding the right system for your home and budget.

There is another $5,000 in rewards available in the Palmetto Home app for additional home upgrades, and all you have to do to unlock them is complete simple everyday actions.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.