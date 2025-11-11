Residents sound off on concerning hazard caused by buzzy event venue: 'I'd be pissed'

A photo of the Las Vegas Sphere at night shows how much light pollution the modern venue inflicts upon the area.

A Redditor posted the photo of the sphere and titled the post, "Light pollution from The Sphere in Las Vegas." The street is completely lit up by the glowing white orb covered in LED lights.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Light pollution is more disruptive than many people realize. Anyone who lives near the sphere has to deal with the consistent bright lights, which can be harsh, frustrating, and bad for human health.

Depending on how long the orb is on, which varies based on events and seasons, it can also interrupt people's sleep schedules and circadian rhythms. Nocturnal light also makes it impossible to appreciate the natural night sky.

In another Reddit post discussing the sphere, some people claimed it never turns off, while others stated that it shuts off at 11:00 p.m. While it seems that no one is 100% sure about its schedule, the majority of folks say they rarely see it off.

Even when "off," it displays the "Moon Show," which shows the moon in different phases. That means it's still on.

Light pollution annoys people, but it also harms wildlife. It can disorient migratory birds and nocturnal animals. For example, the Luxor pyramid's bright beam of light frequently attracts swarms of bugs, clouds of bats, and flocks of birds. It's interesting to see, but it's not natural or normal.

Furthermore, the Sphere (and Luxor light) is a significant waste of energy. Sphere Entertainment, the company that operates the Sphere, states that it's an energy-efficient venue that uses 70% solar power, according to Impakter.

The sphere still consumes 28 megawatts of power at its peak, which is enough to power approximately 21,000 homes. Even if it is impressively energy-efficient, it begs the question: Is this necessary? Is there a better use for all this energy?

One person felt sorry for residents of the area, commenting, "It's so bright there. I'd be pissed if I had a house there."

Another sarcastically wrote, "All hail the mighty orb of capitalism and its inescapable decrees. What wisdom do you bestow today, orb?"

Someone else pointed out, "This is why we all have to save on electricity and water."

While it may entertain tourists, the Las Vegas Sphere is a health hazard for local humans and animals.

