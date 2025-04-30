Residents back new bill that would put an end to work conditions leading to thousands of hospital visits: 'We want our voices to be heard'

"We want change that can help everyone."

Thanks to the regularity of extreme weather conditions in Las Vegas, residents are stepping up their support for legislation that would offer them protection from the elements.

Las Vegas set a record with 112 days with temperatures over 100 degrees Fahrenheit in 2024. To make matters worse, the temperature exceeded 110 degrees on 36 of those days. 2024 was so warm that the city tied the all-time record with an average temperature of 72.3 degrees.

As reported by Nevada Current, over 3,500 emergency hospital visits in Southern Nevada were the result of those extreme temperatures. Altogether, Southern Nevada saw 526 heat-related deaths in 2024, a 78% increase from the previous year.

Las Vegas is also prone to wildfires due to the hot, dry climate, flammable vegetation, and human-caused ignition. The desert landscape can often become extremely dry, allowing strong winds to rapidly spread fires.

In previous years, many workers have been put into vulnerable positions to work outside during hazardous conditions by their employers. In some cases, these workers lacked the proper protection. However, legislation has been introduced to help address those concerns.

Senate Bill 260 would establish requirements for certain employees to be protected against exposure to poor air quality in the workplace. The bill would also prevent an employer from retaliating against an employee who reports certain information relating to poor air quality conditions.

Tollis Hill, a Las Vegas resident and Nevada Environmental Justice Coalition member, recounted his experience as casino security guard while working outside. "In 2022, when Southern Nevada was filled with wildfire smoke, my coworkers and I were still outside working," Hill said.

"We were not provided the needed personal protective equipment, and using what we had was discouraged as it did not meet the company's uniform code."

Jacqueline Banderas Gonzalez, a Las Vegas resident and mother of five children, explained her passionate support for legislation that would protect low-income populations during warm summer months. "It's tiring, but for me it's necessary if we want to be heard," Banderas Gonzalez said.

Banderas Gonzalez recalled a time when her power was cut off during a particularly warm summer despite being just $33 short on her electric bill. If Assembly Bill 456 passes, customers with unpaid bills won't have their power shut off during extreme temperatures.

"Almost all of us lost work days to get here, but we want our voices to be heard. We want change that can help everyone," Banderas Gonzalez added.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.