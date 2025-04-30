  • Business Business

Residents back new bill that would put an end to work conditions leading to thousands of hospital visits: 'We want our voices to be heard'

"We want change that can help everyone."

by Matthew Swigonski
"We want change that can help everyone."

Photo Credit: iStock

Thanks to the regularity of extreme weather conditions in Las Vegas, residents are stepping up their support for legislation that would offer them protection from the elements. 

Las Vegas set a record with 112 days with temperatures over 100 degrees Fahrenheit in 2024. To make matters worse, the temperature exceeded 110 degrees on 36 of those days. 2024 was so warm that the city tied the all-time record with an average temperature of 72.3 degrees

As reported by Nevada Current, over 3,500 emergency hospital visits in Southern Nevada were the result of those extreme temperatures. Altogether, Southern Nevada saw 526 heat-related deaths in 2024, a 78% increase from the previous year. 

Las Vegas is also prone to wildfires due to the hot, dry climate, flammable vegetation, and human-caused ignition. The desert landscape can often become extremely dry, allowing strong winds to rapidly spread fires. 

In previous years, many workers have been put into vulnerable positions to work outside during hazardous conditions by their employers. In some cases, these workers lacked the proper protection. However, legislation has been introduced to help address those concerns. 

Senate Bill 260 would establish requirements for certain employees to be protected against exposure to poor air quality in the workplace. The bill would also prevent an employer from retaliating against an employee who reports certain information relating to poor air quality conditions. 

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Tollis Hill, a Las Vegas resident and Nevada Environmental Justice Coalition member, recounted his experience as casino security guard while working outside. "In 2022, when Southern Nevada was filled with wildfire smoke, my coworkers and I were still outside working," Hill said. 

"We were not provided the needed personal protective equipment, and using what we had was discouraged as it did not meet the company's uniform code."

Jacqueline Banderas Gonzalez, a Las Vegas resident and mother of five children, explained her passionate support for legislation that would protect low-income populations during warm summer months. "It's tiring, but for me it's necessary if we want to be heard," Banderas Gonzalez said

Banderas Gonzalez recalled a time when her power was cut off during a particularly warm summer despite being just $33 short on her electric bill. If Assembly Bill 456 passes, customers with unpaid bills won't have their power shut off during extreme temperatures.  

Do you think your city has good air quality?

Definitely 🥰

Somewhat 😮‍💨

Depends on the time of year 😷

Not at all 🤢

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"Almost all of us lost work days to get here, but we want our voices to be heard. We want change that can help everyone," Banderas Gonzalez added.  

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We all get fresh air, avoid bottlenecks, and have fun!"
Business

New data uncovers surprising e-bike trend that could save you money: 'Huge'

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x