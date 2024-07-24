Las Vegas sets new temperature records amid 'most extreme heat wave in history': 'It's oppressively hot'

"It's like you can't really live your life."

Although hot weather during July in Las Vegas is expected, the city's recent streak of torrid temperatures is unprecedented. In nearby Henderson, Nevada, it prompted officials to open up "polar pods," according to the Guardian.

What's happening?

Even longtime residents of Las Vegas may have been shocked by the heat wave that hit in early July. The city saw five straight days with a high temperature of 115 degrees Fahrenheit or more, breaking the old record of four consecutive days set in July 2005, per the Guardian. It also hit a record high of 120 degrees on July 7.

"This is the most extreme heat wave in the history of record-keeping in Las Vegas since 1937," said John Adair, a meteorologist who has worked with the National Weather Service for 30 years.

Las Vegas resident Alyse Sobosan won't walk her dogs until 9 p.m. or later.

"It's oppressively hot," Sobosan told The Guardian. "It's like you can't really live your life."

Henderson reportedly became the first town in southern Nevada to employ "polar pods" during the extreme heat. The pods can collapse into compact bags, making them easily portable, per News 3. Cold water can flow in the watertight pods around someone suffering heat distress, rapidly cooling them and potentially saving their life.

Why is Nevada's record heat important?

Heat can be hazardous to our health, causing heat cramps, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke. Human activities, such as the burning of dirty fuels, have exacerbated the issue.

Journalist and climate tech investor Molly Wood explained that rising global temperatures are "like steroids" for our weather, making events such as dangerous heat waves more likely to occur.

The National Weather Service reports that heat has been the leading cause of weather-related deaths in our country for at least 30 years. On average, heat has killed more people during the past three decades than floods, lightning, and hurricanes combined.

This summer, heat is suspected to be the cause of death of at least 16 people in Oregon, per KGW8.

Investigations into heat-related deaths can take several days or even months, so it is difficult to determine how many have perished from it this year. As of July 12, health officials in Maricopa County, Arizona, had reported 14 confirmed heat-related deaths in 2024, with another 234 deaths still under investigation, per the Arizona Republic.

On some days, ABC News reported, more than 150 million people in the United States were under heat alerts.

What's being done about extreme heat?

Our planet just recorded its 13th consecutive warmest month on record in June, with our world warming from an increase in heat-trapping gases in our atmosphere. Anything we can do to reduce the amount of those gases released into our atmosphere and cool our planet can help.

We can all make better, cleaner choices in our daily lives. This can include using our purchasing power for good and supporting brands that advocate for a better future. Vacationing responsibly by using low-impact travel options and supporting eco-friendly travel sites can also have an impact.

Many small actions also come with big monetary perks, too. For example, LED light bulbs are around five times less polluting than traditional bulbs and could put hundreds of dollars back into your pocket every year.

