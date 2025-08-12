Locals baffled by sign left in wake of devastating event: 'I think it's pretty insensitive and rude'

As if the L.A. wildfires weren't bad enough after destroying properties and lives, some companies in the area tried to shamelessly profit while exploiting victims of this natural disaster.

A Reddit user shared a photo with the r/altadena community of their friend's destroyed property, which featured a sign for a home design company.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The user wrote, "These guys posted this sign on my friend's destroyed property without their permission. What do you think? I think it's pretty insensitive and rude."

Other Redditors quickly chimed in to let the original poster know that their friend wasn't the only one experiencing this.

"Yeah, I drove through Altadena today after visiting our destroyed home and these are everywhere," one Reddit user shared. "Multiple companies."

Another person added, "It is so disheartening when you see people attempting to capitalize on the misery and misfortune of others!"

Unfortunately, this type of behavior was common during the L.A. wildfires and in the aftermath. From price gouging to putting up inappropriate signs in people's destroyed yards, companies have increasingly shown they prefer profits to people.

A further issue of advertising is that it can often encourage excessive consumption. The production and transportation of goods result in pollution that overheats the planet.

What's more, plenty of those items will eventually fill up landfills, which are notorious producers of methane gas. Methane has more planet-warming potential than carbon dioxide, and higher temperatures can exacerbate extreme weather conditions like wildfires.

Shopping secondhand or utilizing local "Buy Nothing" groups can reduce the temptation of buying new products pushed by irresponsible advertising.

As for the increased placement of signs in areas destroyed by the L.A. wildfires, one Redditor made their feelings clear.

"It's part of the ambulance chasing, opportunistic, money grab, grifter mentality that seems to have gripped the entire 'help' community," they said.

