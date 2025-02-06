Unthinkable double tragedy strikes family displaced from LA wildfires: 'That's the biggest thing'

"I mean, we're lucky to be out, you know?"

After losing their home to the massive Pacific Palisades wildfire in California, one family was shocked to then lose their second home in a subsequent landslide, according to NBC News.

What's happening?

Shortly after the wildfires burned down one of his houses, 63-year-old music composer Stephen Edwards and his family planned to move into their second home, which was in the same area.

Usually used as a rental property, the home was destroyed during a landslide, all while the fire nearby still blazed. The landslide caused his neighbor's house to slam into his, completely splitting it in two.

"I mean, we're lucky to be out, you know?" Edwards said to NBC News. "We're lucky to be safe, and my wife's safe, my daughter's safe, and my dogs are safe. That's the biggest thing."

Since wildfires often lead to ground instability, experts anticipate more landslides on the horizon. Farshid Vahedifard, a professor in the civil and environmental engineering department at Tufts University, told NBC News, "The next monster is debris flow and landslides."

Wildfires destroy vegetation, including plant roots, which serve as anchors to keep soil in place. In addition, Vahedifard explained that ash settling on top of soil creates another problem, as it blocks water from seeping into the ground. This leads to high volumes of runoff, which creates pathways for future landslides.

Southern California has many deep slopes with loose sediment. Vahedifard told NBC News, "These conditions make the area prone to landslides and debris flows, particularly when you have external triggers like wildfires."

Why are these wildfires and landslides concerning?

Since early May of last year, Southern California has gotten less than one-tenth of an inch of rain, leading to extreme record or near-record dryness.

The climate crisis has altered rainfall patterns, causing extended periods of dryness and drought. In areas like Southern California, which also experienced powerful winds, these conditions create a dangerous environment for wildfires followed by landslides.

These catastrophes put people's lives at risk, destroy entire ecosystems, and endanger wildlife. The recent wildfires not only destroyed homes but also completely burned down businesses, damaging the local economy and residents' livelihoods.

What's being done about wildfires and landslides?

Vahedifard recommended the LAFD use vegetation and slope maps to identify areas especially vulnerable to landslides. He also noted that rebuilding efforts should take into account the wildfire and landslide risk in their area and create structures able to withstand these natural disasters.

Countries around the world have promised to become net zero, in hopes of curbing rising global temperatures along with the effects of the climate crisis — like wildfires and landslides.

