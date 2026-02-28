Coca-Cola starts new project to protect resource from dire threat: '[This] is about action'

"Initiatives like this underscore the vital role each of us plays."

Coca-Cola Philippines is helping to protect water quality in Metro Manila. The company is coordinating employee volunteers to work with the Million Trees Initiative to plant trees in the watershed at La Mesa Dam.

According to the Manila Standard, the La Mesa Watershed in Quezon City is the primary source of clean water for the Manila area, and reforesting the territory is vital to protecting this resource.

Healthy trees help conserve soil and recharge groundwater, both of which are essential to keep water flowing to the homes and businesses that depend on this source. That's why the Annual Million Trees Challenge began under Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System and is pursuing the goal of planting 10 million more trees by 2030.

"The strength of the Million Trees Initiative comes from collective effort," said Melandrew T. Velasco, president and executive director of the Million Trees Foundation, per the Manila Standard.

"When partners like Coca-Cola Philippines show up on the ground, it accelerates our work to restore critical watersheds like La Mesa. … Each seedling planted today is part of a bigger commitment to protect the ecosystems that support millions of Filipinos."

Coca-Cola Philippines employees met on December 17 to play their part in planting native trees in the watershed area. Photos show over a dozen Coca-Cola employees in branded red T-shirts who turned up to help.

"Today proved that sustainability is about action — and that small efforts become meaningful when we work as one," said Maria Christine Garcia, senior director of public affairs, communications, and sustainability at Coca-Cola Philippines, per the Manila Standard.

Tony del Rosario, who is both president of Coca-Cola Philippines and vice president for franchise operations east of Coca-Cola Far East Limited, told the publication, "Our sustainability journey is grounded in strong partnerships, long-term commitments, and the dedication of our people.

"Initiatives like this underscore the vital role each of us plays in safeguarding essential resources such as the La Mesa Watershed. This activity reflects our broader commitment to environmental stewardship and to collaborating with communities and partners to create lasting, meaningful impact."

Coca-Cola has been censured in the past for being the world's largest plastic polluter, and it is important that it takes steps to undo the damage. Programs like tree planting can make a positive environmental impact, but the company still has a long way to go to make up for its persistent polluting practices.

Moves like investing in plastic recycling facilities and electric delivery vehicles are certainly welcome, but it's crucial for consumers to be wary of potential greenwashing as the company continues to churn out large quantities of single-use plastic.

