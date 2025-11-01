  • Business Business

Coca-Cola makes electrifying change to its deliveries: 'We need millions'

The rollout signals a meaningful shift.

by Gabriel Holton
Coca-Cola is adding more than 5,000 e-rickshaws to its local delivery fleet in India as part of a wider push to cut emissions.

Photo Credit: iStock

Coca-Cola's bottling partners in India are taking a cleaner route to customers, one electric rickshaw at a time. According to Electrek, the Coca-Cola company recently announced the addition of more than 5,000 e-rickshaws to its local delivery fleet as part of a wider push to cut pollution and support small-scale entrepreneurs under a program called Vividhta ka Uphaar, which translates to "a gift of diversity."

These compact, three-wheeled vehicles will deliver Coca-Cola products in major cities, including Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, and Bhopal. Powered by small electric drivetrains, the e-rickshaws release zero tailpipe pollution and operate quietly through dense city streets, helping reduce both air and noise pollution for residents. Lower fuel and maintenance costs also make the switch a financial win for local drivers who lease or own their vehicles.

The move puts Coca-Cola among a growing list of global corporations like IKEA, Amazon, and Flipkart, which all use electric tuk-tuks to decarbonize last-mile delivery in Asia. For India, where millions rely on small electric vehicles for daily transport and deliveries, the rollout signals a meaningful shift toward accessible, locally appropriate clean energy solutions.

Environmental experts say scaling up smaller electric vehicles could have an outsized impact in congested urban centers. 

As one commenter noted on Electrek's coverage, "We need millions." 

Another added, "Throw some solar PV panels on the roof of the warehouse and all of those eTukTuks are powered for the next 30 years!"

While Coca-Cola's investment in electric mobility marks a positive step, the company's environmental record remains far from spotless. It continues to top global rankings as the world's largest producer of branded plastic waste, responsible for billions of bottles each year.

Still, changes like this matter. Cleaner delivery vehicles mean safer air, quieter neighborhoods, and reduced reliance on dirty fuels. It's one way mainstream brands can start supporting sustainable systems from within. This is a move consumers can amplify by supporting eco-friendly initiatives by mainstream brands.

If Coca-Cola's latest rollout proves successful, those thousands of e-rickshaws could become the start of something much larger. In the future, it may not be a fleet measured in thousands, but in millions.

