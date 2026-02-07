  • Business Business

Coca-Cola strikes 'crucial' partnership that will be game-changer for its products: 'Making great progress'

"We must transform."

by Matthew Swigonski
Coca-Cola has partnered with a leading recycling company to unveil a major expansion of its food-grade recycling plant in Mexico.

Coca-Cola has partnered with a leading recycling company to unveil a major expansion of its food-grade recycling plant in Mexico. 

As MexicoBusiness.News reported, Coca-Cola Mexico and PetStar are expanding a food-grade PET recycling plant in Toluca to boost the site's recycling capacity. 

With an investment of $141.7 million, the plant will be able to greatly ramp up its PET processing. At full capacity, the plant will be able to process more than 123,000 tons of PET waste each year, equivalent to roughly 5.5 billion Coke bottles

PET, also known as polyethylene terephthalate, is a clear and highly durable plastic product that has become the standard for food and beverage containers. While the plastic is made from crude oil derivatives, it can be repeatedly recycled into new products, cementing its place in the circular economy.

At the inauguration of the plant expansion, PetStar CEO Jaime Cámara noted the importance of the company's process and its potential to have a positive impact on the environment. 

"We take the bottles we send to market, recover them, and use technology to recycle them into new bottles. In this process, we have managed to neutralize our carbon footprint and are also making great progress toward achieving water neutrality," Cámara said

While Coca-Cola is taking major steps to reduce its carbon footprint, such as helping farmers and forests, the company remains one of the world's largest contributors to plastic waste.

Since they are not biodegradable, plastics can last for hundreds of years before finally degrading into microplastics. These plastic particles contaminate soil, water, and even wildlife. Over time, microplastics can enter the food chain, affecting the human population and increasing the risk of serious health issues.

"We cannot continue like this. We must transform waste into a resource, as PetStar has done," said Mexico's Secretary of Environment and Natural Resources, Alicia Bárcena Ibarra. 

The publication reported that Ibarra noted that Mexico's newly approved General Law on Circular Economy will look to continue to promote the country's focus on circular practices. She pointed to the Confederation of Industrial Chambers of Mexico for its "crucial" role in developing the legislation and following the lead of companies such as PetStar. 

Cool Divider