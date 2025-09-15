Timothée Chalamet faces backlash over lavish habits: 'How embarrassing'

Upper-crust celebrities use their wealth and privilege to get ahead, but it often comes at great cost to the environment.

In a subreddit that discusses the Kardashian family (r/KUWTKsnark), a Reddit user posted a screenshot of an article from The Daily Mail about the relationship between Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend, actor Timothée Chalamet.

The article mentions that the couple have been spending time apart recently because Chalamet is currently filming the third Dune movie in Hungary, and Jenner lives in Los Angeles.

"Timothée is busy making a movie, and the schedule is grueling because he is in so many scenes, he is the star. So he has to be very focused and together to do his best work," an inside source told The Daily Mail.

"She helps him out as much as she can, like give him space to work and have her private jet on standby in case he needs to go somewhere fast," they continued. "She also secretly jets off to see him when she can."

Commenters immediately took issue with this revelation from the source, as the Kardashians have been heavily criticized in the past for their excessive use of private jets.

FROM OUR PARTNER Achieve extraordinary health and save 25% off with these clean vitamins and supplements Garden of Life’s clean vitamins and supplements are made with pure, whole-food ingredients to support your health and everyday wellbeing. You can boost your routine with bestselling probiotics, collagen, vitamins, and protein — all without synthetic ingredients, artificial flavors or colors, binders, or fillers. And for a limited time, get 25% off specific Garden of Life products with code Back2Garden. Learn more

These jets that celebrities use so frivolously are one of the most harmful methods of transportation. With so few passengers on board compared to public airplanes, their pollution impact is disproportionately much higher.

The wealthy take no climate responsibility when they travel by private jets, which emit heat-trapping pollution that causes human health problems and more extreme weather events.

Commenters agreed that the concept of having a jet on standby for one person to travel anywhere on a whim is damaging and disrespectful to the environment.

"Lol how embarrassing," one commenter said.

"It's the same guy who starred in a movie about ecological collapse in Don't Look Up and Dune, where ecology is also a central theme. He has no shame," another user commented.

Most of us can't do much about the private jet problem, but we can make more eco-friendly travel choices of our own. Using public transportation as often as we can, riding a bike or a scooter, and owning an electric vehicle are all great ways to make a difference.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.