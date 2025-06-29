Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner spark backlash after details of lavish getaway emerge: 'Does more damage'

As wildfires, floods, and heatwaves intensify around the globe, one thing remains clear: The climate crisis isn't hitting everyone equally. While everyday people are urged to recycle and drive less, some of the world's wealthiest are burning thousands of gallons of jet fuel for weekend trips.

That's what's sparking frustration online after a post on the "r/TimotheeChalametDaily" subreddit revealed that the actor and girlfriend Kylie Jenner "took her private jet to Puerto Rico for some alone time."

Celebrities' private jet usage has been heavily scrutinized over the last few years. Kylie Jenner herself came under fire in 2022 for taking a 17-minute flight across Los Angeles County. Around the same time, Taylor Swift topped a list of celebrity private jet users, with her aircraft logging more than 170 flights in under seven months.

This moment reignited that ire. "Celebrities are the real reason for climate change. One private jet does more damage in a single year than if you were to drive multiple cars at the same time non stop for a year," one commenter wrote.

"Fun fact, celebrities like this produce more pollution in [90] minutes than you in your whole life span!!" another added.

They're not far off. A single private jet flight can emit two metric tons of carbon dioxide per hour, according to Transport & Environment. That's more than the average person emits in a year.

These trips may look like luxury, but to many, they symbolize the unchecked emissions of the ultra-wealthy. "Time to ban private jets," one commenter said, echoing a growing movement calling for stricter regulation of high-polluting travel.

Organizations like Possible and Stay Grounded are advocating for taxes on private air travel, while some European countries are considering restrictions or bans on short-haul private flights. Investing in high-speed rail, electrified regional air travel, and sustainable aviation fuel can also help, but only if the wealthiest flyers are held accountable.

Because when private luxury comes at the cost of a livable planet, it's not just a personal choice; it's everyone's problem.

