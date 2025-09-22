  • Business Business

Kylie Jenner sparks outrage after troubling video surfaces from flight radar: 'So wasteful'

Critics have pointed out that the issue isn't just about one celebrity.

by Hannah Slusher
Kylie Jenner is once again under fire for her use of private jets — and this time, the backlash is tied to flight data that has left social media users stunned.

A TikTok from Monique and Alfredo (@dr.a1andmonique) broke down the reality star's Sept. 7 trips to Budapest and Paris, noting that the journey racked up an estimated $31,000 in fuel costs and a hefty carbon footprint.

The video uses public flight radar data to track Jenner's travel, pointing out that both her private jet and one belonging to Travis Scott landed back in Los Angeles within hours of each other. The pair have two children together from an on-off romantic relationship.

@dr.a1andmonique Kylie Jenner is back after her trip to Budapest and Paris!! And today is my birthday!! #kyliejenner #timotheechalamet #travisscott #celebrity #money ♬ Paparazzi - Lady Gaga

This isn't the first time Jenner has faced criticism for her private jet use. In 2022, she drew similar backlash, posting an Instagram picture with the caption "You wanna take mine or yours?" in reference to her plane and Scott's.

Short-haul flights are especially problematic because takeoffs and landings create disproportionately high emissions, making them far more polluting per mile than commercial flights. They also carry far fewer passengers, resulting in a significantly higher pollution-per-passenger ratio.

The outrage online is tied to a bigger concern: Luxury air travel by celebrities contributes massively to the release of planet-warming pollution while ordinary people are being encouraged to reduce energy use, drive electric cars, or fly less.

By contrast, more sustainable options are increasingly available — like commercial airlines investing in cleaner fuels, or even eco-conscious flight alternatives such as high-speed rail.

Critics have pointed out that the issue isn't just about one celebrity — it reflects a growing gap between individual climate responsibility and the behavior of the ultra-wealthy.

While people are urged to recycle, conserve water, and switch to reusable bags, the emissions from a single private flight can outweigh the lifetime impact of those daily choices. That imbalance fuels frustration and calls for stronger regulations on private aviation.

There are solutions on the horizon, though. Some airlines and innovators are exploring sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and electric short-haul planes, while improved public transportation options could also help reduce transportation pollution.

Still, many argue that meaningful change requires policy shifts — from taxing private jet travel to investing in greener alternatives that make sustainable choices accessible to everyone.

On TikTok, viewers expressed frustration.

One commenter wrote: "It's so wasteful."

Another joked: "Don't worry I've already offset the emissions with my paper straw."

A third summed up the sentiment: "$30K would literally change my life."

