Traveler shares jaw-dropping footage of high-speed rail system: 'We need [this] in the US'

A viral TikTok video of Germany's high-speed rail system has Americans questioning why similar transportation doesn't exist in the United States. The clip showed TikToker Ariel Viera (@urbanistariel) riding a Deutsche Bahn train speeding between Berlin and Düsseldorf, connecting the cities with convenient and efficient transport.

Germany's sleek InterCity Express, also known as ICE, trains connect multiple cities throughout the country and mainland Europe. Passengers can travel to Frankfurt, Basel, Hamburg, Amsterdam, and more on one of the high-speed trains. In the video, Deutsche Bahn spokesperson Anja Bröker said the trains run up to 300 km/h, or around 186 mph. They can also hold as many as 918 passengers.

#trains #highspeedrail ♬ original sound - urbanistariel @urbanistariel 🚅 We need high-speed rail in the U.S.! Imagine going from NYC to nearby cities in just a few hours. My experience going on the Deutsche Bahn high-speed trains built by @Siemens Mobility from Berlin to Düsseldorf was so comfortable and fast. I talked more with Anja Bröker (Head of Press Office at Deutsche Bahn) about their partnership with Siemens and how something similar could help many parts of the U.S. #sponsored

"We need high-speed rail in the U.S.!" Viera exclaimed in the video caption. Viera pointed out several perks of riding an ICE train throughout the video, including spacious first-class seating and a restaurant car for coffee and pastries. One TikTok commenter said, "Last year we used the ICE from Utrecht (NL) to Vienna. The trip was like a dream."

High-speed rail systems provide numerous benefits for travelers beyond just getting from point A to point B quickly. These trains reduce commute times dramatically. For example, Germany travel blogger Brian Purcell noted in a post that his trips from Munich to Hamburg dropped by two hours using ICE compared to traditional trains.

Passengers can also enjoy cozy seating, onboard dining options, and reliable WiFi — all without the stress of driving or waiting in airport security lines.

But these trains also provide good-for-the-environment transport. Deutsche Bahn's ICE trains use an electrified system for more affordable energy. The company plans to be 100% climate-neutral by 2040. By reducing traffic, ICE trains can also help create cleaner air in cities.

Other countries have similar rail systems. Spain has the most extensive high-speed rail network in the European Union. And China plans to take its high-speed railways to the next level with floating and non-polluting trains.

It's clear that travelers see the benefits of these rail systems expanding across the globe.

"I would consider living closer to a major city if we had high speed rail like that," said one TikTok commenter. Another commented, "I would never fly again!"

