Kylie Jenner sparks outrage after troubling details of recent trip surface online: 'They're just inexcusable'

In case you missed it, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos threw a massive wedding in Venice, Italy, this summer. The latest ultra-wealthy attendee to be outed for their lavish consumerist behaviors was none other than Kylie Jenner.

On r/climate, one Redditor posted a link to a LuxuryLaunches.com article reporting Jenner took her $73 million private jet to the wedding. The trip was said to have "emitted the same amount of CO2 an average person would if [they] drove [their] gasoline car around the world three times."

"Something is clearer and clearer every day: rich people are not our friends," wrote one frustrated commenter.

Another was less subtle: "Hoarding wealth and polluting the planet indirectly leading to the deaths of thousands. I'm getting hungry."

These are understandable reactions, considering that 50 billionaires were found to emit more pollution in 90 minutes than the average person does in a lifetime, according to Oxfam.

Bezos' billionaire habits, particularly his wedding, have drawn international criticism for their enormous carbon footprint on a city already suffering from the effects of climate change.

Venice is one of the most visible examples of how rising sea levels are reshaping historic cities, as more frequent extreme weather events intensify its long-standing struggle with flooding. The city, known for its canal system, already faces regular high water events, but warmer global temperatures are accelerating polar ice melt and thermal expansion of the oceans, causing tides to reach higher levels more often and with greater force.

This puts immense pressure on the city's centuries-old foundations, damages infrastructure, and threatens priceless cultural heritage. While projects like the MOSE flood barrier system aim to protect Venice in the short term, scientists warn that, without significant global efforts to curb emissions, rising seas could eventually outpace such defenses, making adaptation strategies increasingly difficult and costly.

"If we're ever going to truly solve climate change, private jets must surely be banned. They're just inexcusable," said another commenter.

"Billionaires should be banned. Private jets are a symptom," echoed another.

