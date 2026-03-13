Kylie Jenner sparks backlash after photos of her home surface: 'Genuinely makes me upset'

If you're feeling irritated or even enraged by celebrity behavior, especially these days, you're not alone.

In r/ZillowGoneWild, a Reddit user shared that Kylie Jenner is selling her current mansion now that construction on her new manor is done. They included a link in their post to the current Zillow listing.

Pictures of Jenner's home would be great additions to the dictionary definition of "opulent." They show pristine furniture, a large chandelier, and a well-lit pool with its own palm tree.

Luxurious Housing (@LuxuriousHousing) previously shared images of the mansion on YouTube:

According to the original poster and Zillow, Jenner bought the home for $36.5 million in 2020. Zillow's Zestimate feature also noted that the previous buyer bought it for a mere $12 million in 2017.

"Look at the flyarounds and you'll see all these other properties have expansive yards with endless green," the OP wrote. "There's a brutalist mentality to all this concrete."

Those vast, traditional turf lawns take a lot of water to maintain. While California's reservoirs have been very full recently, water access may not be reliable, depending on which area someone lives.

Jenner and her family aren't strangers to wasting resources outside of their homes, either. Kim Kardashian bought a private jet last year that's destined to create literal tons of air pollution. And photos from Kris Jenner's 50th birthday party last November, which was hosted by Jeff Bezos, infuriated social media users.

Commenters on this Reddit post felt very similar.

"Genuinely makes me upset that these people exist in the world," one person wrote.

Another said: "Wow I thought you guys were exaggerating but it literally just looks like an outdoor nightclub."

It's understandable if you're looking at this and feeling apathetic about taking action for your community and the planet. And it's true that reducing your neighborhood's air pollution, for example, won't cancel out a jet's pollution.

It does mean that your neighborhood's air will be cleaner, though, and that can still have a positive impact.

