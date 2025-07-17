Teenagers lead way in fight against toxic threat to their neighborhood: 'There are ways to challenge the problem'

"It allows them to be more involved in their community and then bring more neighbors in to make a change."

Teenagers in this Midwestern city are fighting for change — here's what they're up to.

In Lower Price Hill, a neighborhood in Cincinnati, residents are exposed to toxic air. On all sides, Lower Price Hill is surrounded by pollution — busy highways, industrial dumping grounds, rail yards, and treatment plants, as Soapbox Media reported.

Millions of people die prematurely each year due to the health effects of air pollution, and billions of others are exposed to unsafe levels daily. Tackling pollution can feel daunting, but this group of teenagers is taking action.

Groundwork Ohio River Valley's youth program, the Groundwork Green Team, collects valuable data by biking throughout the city. Members "have clipped portable air monitors to their bikes or safety vests to capture real-time data about the quality of the air in the neighborhood," per Soapbox Media.

Data is collected and analyzed by Groundwork Ohio River Valley (GORV), a nonprofit organization dedicated to connecting and inspiring residents, businesses, and organizations in the Cincinnati area to make positive, sustainable changes in their community.

Groundwork has numerous partners across Ohio, ranging from the Cincinnati Zoo to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. These partnerships present additional opportunities to make impactful changes throughout the state, and as the saying goes, teamwork makes the dream work.

Between educational podcasts, city cleanups, and reducing food waste, the GORV team makes a concerted effort to get involved. Its impact hasn't gone unnoticed, either. In 2024, Cincinnati was selected for Bloomberg Philanthropies' Sustainable Cities Initiative, and Jaeydah Edwards, GORV's program director, was featured on Forbes' 30 under 30.

Green Team members do more than just bike; they acquire valuable job skills that not only prepare them for a career in the green industry but also equip them with the tools to make a real, tangible difference in their communities.

"Being able to see the problem and see that there are ways to challenge the problem empowers the group," GORV executive director Sarah Kent said, per Soapbox Media. "It allows them to be more involved in their community and then bring more neighbors in to make a change."

If you're inspired by the Groundwork Green Team, find ways to take local action and make a positive change in your own community.

