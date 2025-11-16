Photos from Kris Jenner's birthday party spark online outrage: 'It's a bad look'

It would be difficult to conjure up a more prominent symbol of American excess than the Kardashian family, and as Metro reported, the clan recently collaborated on an extravagant birthday party for matriarch Kris Jenner — hosted by none other than Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

The story appeared just weeks after Kim Kardashian landed in the social media hot seat for showing off her lavish 45th birthday trappings on Instagram, in a reel literally captioned "Let Them Smell Flowers."

Kardashian presumably referenced "let them eat cake," a response erroneously attributed to Marie Antoinette after hearing the French peasantry had no bread to eat due to the wealth inequality that ultimately led to the French Revolution of 1789.

Undeterred by sharp social media critiques, the Kardashians threw another ostentatious bash to celebrate Jenner's birthday. Bezos generously offered up one of his homes, in Beverly Hills, for the "raucous" celebration.

Bezos, like the Kardashians and Jenners, has become a living emblem of income inequality and overconsumption, from his exorbitant Venice wedding this summer and its veritable squadron of private jets to his penchant for emissions-heavy megayachts.

On Nov. 10, the TikTok account Virtual Reali-Tea by Page Six (@virtualrealitea) shared a gallery of images from Jenner's 70th fête, all of which were a study in overconsumption.

For a time, the Kardashians were viewed as aspirational in some respects, and the influence they wielded helped grow their family fortune.

Nowadays, the public seems more disgusted than impressed with their displays of lifestyle exuberance — particularly as 42 million Americans went hungry after November's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits were indefinitely withheld.

"It's a bad look. Ultra rich partying while families queue at food banks. God bless America, 'Viva le Revolution,'" one user remarked.

Another commenter provided actionable advice to the outraged commentariat: "Everyone whining in the comments [probably] has 13 packages they are waiting for from Amazon … stop giving these people your money."

"Hey so people are going hungry and losing healthcare," another said, sentiments echoed in a thread on Reddit's "r/Fauxmoi."

"Hunger Games Victors Ball vibes," a Reddit user wrote, while another person joked about a spate of orcas attacking yachts.

"If only the yacht-destroying whales made house calls."

Finally, a TikTok commenter quoted the iconic comedian George Carlin's famed bit about wealth and inequality.

"It's a big club and we aren't in it," they said.

