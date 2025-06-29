  • Business Business

Amazon sparks backlash with plans for facility in small town: 'Jeff [Bezos] can find another way to make a billion or two'

by Alexis McDonell
Photo Credit: iStock

A quiet town in Vermont is the latest community saying "no thanks" to Big Tech. Residents in Essex are pushing back against Amazon's plans to build a massive distribution center in their backyard, and they're not staying silent about it. 

What's happening?

Amazon is eyeing Essex, Vermont, as the next site for a 106,000-square-foot distribution center, reported NBC 5. But the proposal has sparked strong opposition from residents who say the company's presence threatens the character and well-being of their town.

Close to 100 locals packed a recent Development and Review Board meeting, with many expressing concerns about noise, traffic, and environmental degradation. The facility would be built on an undeveloped field off Kimo Drive, a quiet residential area that neighbors say should stay that way.

"Jeff (Bezos) can find another way to make a billion or two!" said one resident.

The proposal would bring 200 jobs to the area, according to Amazon's New England head of economic development, Jonathan Greeley. "The focus here is to serve our customers and provide better access across New England, Vermont and the country for the small businesses," he said.

Why is this proposal concerning?

Amazon's growing logistics network has long been criticized for its environmental toll. A 2023 report revealed the company's data centers alone emit more planet-heating pollution than many small countries. Critics fear that adding yet another fulfillment hub, especially in a rural community like Essex, will only deepen Amazon's already massive carbon footprint, increase truck traffic, and contribute to air and noise pollution

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Residents are also especially worried about increased storm runoff into the nearby Winooski River, deforestation, and how Amazon's presence reshapes small-town economies and quality of life.

"I don't think that Amazon supports any of the values we want to see to grow and strengthen our community," said Essex resident Missie Thurston.

What's being done about Amazon's environmental impact?

Amazon has made some strides toward improving its environmental track record. It has committed to reaching net-zero carbon emissions by 2040, added thousands of electric delivery vans to its fleet, and recently started phasing out plastic air pillows in packaging. But critics say these steps are far from enough, especially as the company continues expanding its infrastructure at breakneck speed. 

Community resistance, like what's happening in Essex, is becoming more common, with residents organizing to challenge large-scale corporate development that threatens their neighborhoods. For those looking to make a difference, showing up at local zoning meetings, using your voice to advocate in your community, and supporting policies that protect land and water can be powerful tools. 

