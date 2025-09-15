  • Business Business

Police spark backlash after raiding traditional artisans' workshops: 'We have no choice but to protest'

But there is a flip side.

by Geri Mileva
Photo Credit: iStock

Kolkata, India, is cracking down on Styrofoam to protect public health and communities, but artisans are worried about the impact.

Police carried out raids in Kolkata's Kumartuli neighborhood, where workshops still used stacks of banned thermocol, the Times of India reported. Officials said the crackdown was part of a bigger effort to limit single-use plastics that put people's health at risk.

The raids unsettled sculptors who were in the middle of making festival idols, causing concern among many artisans.

The ban on thermocol, thin plastic bags, and single-use cutlery started in July 2022 — and for good reasons. Styrofoam, the name most people use for expanded polystyrene or thermocol, doesn't break down easily.

It can also leach harmful chemicals into hot food. Like plastic straws, which the WWF noted can take up to 200 years to fully dissolve, thermocol harms the environment.

Phasing it out means safer food for people and habitats for marine life. It also means less litter in streets and waterways, which can help reduce the risk of flooding.

For artisans, though, the shift is painful. They estimate that nearly a third of their idol-making materials come from thermocol.

Bishwanath De, an artist who has long relied on thermocol, noted that the upcoming festival season limited their time to adapt. The frequent police visits didn't help either.

"We have no choice but to protest," De said, per the Times of India. Switching materials so close to deadlines could affect costs and disrupt designs.

On the flip side, cutting thermocol and nonreusable materials is good news for many. Unnecessary packaging, such as plastic-wrapped lemons or silverware packed in plastic, frustrates everyday shoppers. Across homes and markets, people are using plastic-free food containers.

Should the federal government ban Styrofoam packaging material?

Absolutely ✅

Leave it to the states 🤔

No ❌

I don't care 🤷

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Many states enforce plastic bag bans, encouraging the use of reusable grocery bags. More brands are also now using zero plastic on their packaging. These initiatives help nudge people to change habits for healthier lifestyles and cleaner neighborhoods.

The ban is a step forward, but it also creates problems for artists who still rely on thermocol and other disposable materials. Their worries should also be heard along with the good news.

The change may test traditions. However, it also pushes workshops to innovate and try new materials to keep their culture alive with little to no health or environmental risks.

x