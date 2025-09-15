Police spark backlash after raiding traditional artisans' workshops: 'We have no choice but to protest'

Kolkata, India, is cracking down on Styrofoam to protect public health and communities, but artisans are worried about the impact.

Police carried out raids in Kolkata's Kumartuli neighborhood, where workshops still used stacks of banned thermocol, the Times of India reported. Officials said the crackdown was part of a bigger effort to limit single-use plastics that put people's health at risk.

The raids unsettled sculptors who were in the middle of making festival idols, causing concern among many artisans.

The ban on thermocol, thin plastic bags, and single-use cutlery started in July 2022 — and for good reasons. Styrofoam, the name most people use for expanded polystyrene or thermocol, doesn't break down easily.

It can also leach harmful chemicals into hot food. Like plastic straws, which the WWF noted can take up to 200 years to fully dissolve, thermocol harms the environment.

Phasing it out means safer food for people and habitats for marine life. It also means less litter in streets and waterways, which can help reduce the risk of flooding.

FROM OUR PARTNER Achieve extraordinary health and save 25% off with these clean vitamins and supplements Garden of Life’s clean vitamins and supplements are made with pure, whole-food ingredients to support your health and everyday wellbeing. You can boost your routine with bestselling probiotics, collagen, vitamins, and protein — all without synthetic ingredients, artificial flavors or colors, binders, or fillers. And for a limited time, get 25% off specific Garden of Life products with code Back2Garden. Learn more

For artisans, though, the shift is painful. They estimate that nearly a third of their idol-making materials come from thermocol.

Bishwanath De, an artist who has long relied on thermocol, noted that the upcoming festival season limited their time to adapt. The frequent police visits didn't help either.

"We have no choice but to protest," De said, per the Times of India. Switching materials so close to deadlines could affect costs and disrupt designs.

On the flip side, cutting thermocol and nonreusable materials is good news for many. Unnecessary packaging, such as plastic-wrapped lemons or silverware packed in plastic, frustrates everyday shoppers. Across homes and markets, people are using plastic-free food containers.

Many states enforce plastic bag bans, encouraging the use of reusable grocery bags. More brands are also now using zero plastic on their packaging. These initiatives help nudge people to change habits for healthier lifestyles and cleaner neighborhoods.

The ban is a step forward, but it also creates problems for artists who still rely on thermocol and other disposable materials. Their worries should also be heard along with the good news.

The change may test traditions. However, it also pushes workshops to innovate and try new materials to keep their culture alive with little to no health or environmental risks.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



