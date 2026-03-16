Video reveals staggering details about billionaire NFL owner's massive yacht: 'How much does it take?'

"Imagine if this guy paid taxes like we do."

Marketer Ira Waldman (@waldmanmedia) recently gave a tour of a luxury yacht on TikTok. The vessel earned a lot of ire from commenters.

"How much does it take the owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars every day to keep his megayacht floating?" asked Ira at the start of the clip.

#yachtcharter #lurssen #megayacht #superyacht ♬ original sound - Waldman Media @waldmanmedia Is that more or less than you thought?🤔 The 2024 Kismet is a 122-meter masterpiece built by Lürssen, representing the height of modern yacht design and craftsmanship. Designed by Nuvolari Lenard with interiors by Reymond Langton, Kismet blends sleek, sculptural lines with opulent, art-inspired living spaces. Her steel hull and aluminum superstructure give her an imposing presence on the water, complemented by a 17-meter beam that creates extraordinary volume throughout. Inside, every space is designed for both grandeur and comfort. Highlights include a double-height main salon with a sweeping staircase, a full spa with hammam and cryotherapy, a glass-bottomed pool, a private cinema, and a sky lounge with panoramic views. Handcrafted materials, from marble and onyx to gold leaf and rare woods, reflect an attention to detail found only on yachts of this caliber. Kismet accommodates 16 guests across eight suites, attended by a crew of 37. With a top speed of 18 knots and a range of 6,000 nautical miles, she combines long-range capability with unmatched onboard luxury—an extraordinary evolution of modern superyacht design. #luxuryyacht

He went on to describe Kismet, a 400-foot vessel that cost over $360 million. Its owner, billionaire Shahid Khan, owns both the Jacksonville Jaguars and Fulham F.C. sports teams.

According to YachtCharterFleet, the Lürssen-built Kismet supports 12 guests, a crew of 36, and boasts amenities such as a beauty salon, spa, gym, and jet skis. According to Ira, it costs $98,630 per day to keep the Kismet running.

Besides being a tacky display of status in the eyes of many critics, luxury travel undoubtedly generates an outsized amount of pollution. For example, the yachts owned by the owners of Walmart pollute more in a year than over 1,700 Walmart staff. Private jet travel is another issue in the same vein, and studies show the trend is only growing.

The pollution generated from luxury travel traps heat in the atmosphere and exacerbates destructive weather patterns. This includes disasters like storms, floods, and wildfires that incur massive costs to society at large.

Some measures have been taken to curb the impact of luxury travel. Law enforcement has been able to come down on yacht manufacturers that shirk responsibilities, for example. In some instances, billionaires caught up in illegal activities have had their yachts blocked from leaving ports.

Still, the world's governments have the responsibility to hold billionaires accountable for their lifestyles. In the meantime, opting for low-impact travel options when available can be better for the planet and your wallet. This includes taking the train for medium-range trips.

TikTok commenters were widely grossed out by the Kismet.

"Only corrupt people can afford," said one community member.

"Imagine if this guy paid taxes like we do," replied another.

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