NFL owner sparks backlash after docking 400-foot megayacht in US city: 'Wealth is wasted on the rich'

New Orleans tour guide John Gualtieri (@new_orleans_ghost_hunter) captured some footage of an opulent megayacht and shared details about it to his TikTok followers.

The 400-foot Kismet costs over $360 million and is owned by Shahid Khan, owner of two sports teams, the Jacksonville Jaguars and Fulham Football Club. The ship cruises at 12 knots and has a top speed of 18 knots. It can accommodate 12 guests across nine cabins and features a full crew complement of 40. Amenities include a helipad, gym, pool, spa, theatre, grand piano, sauna, basketball court, dance floor, jet skis, and a private submersible. It costs roughly $3.5 million per week to charter, plus expenses.

The boat's manufacturer, Lürssen, makes a claim to sustainability thanks to the Kismet's heat recovery system, which uses engine heat for pool water heating, and a smart anchoring system designed to avoid damage to sensitive underwater areas. However, luxury sea travel is anything but sustainable.

According to one study, in a single year, a superyacht emits more atmospheric pollution than the average person does in 860 years. That pollution traps heat and exacerbates destructive weather patterns such as floods and droughts. That heat also warms the upper levels of oceans, throwing ecosystems into disarray. It's also a major contributor to warming ice caps and subsequent sea level rise.

Some jurisdictions have worked to curb this kind of travel. Nice, France, is trying to restrict cruise ships from docking there, for example. In general, it is always worth looking into more sustainable travel options when planning a trip.

The sheer opulence on display had many TikTokers raging in the comment section of Gualtieri's tour.

"Wealth is wasted on the rich," said one viewer.

"Spends more a year to maintain/operate than most people will make in their lifetimes," said another.

