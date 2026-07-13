Kia recalls nearly 463,000 Tellurides over fire risk, tells owners to park outdoors

An "improper repair during a prior recall" is listed as one of the possible causes.

A fire risk defect has triggered a recall affecting hundreds of thousands of Kia Tellurides, and regulators say the danger exists both on the road and when the SUVs are parked.

As CBS News reported, owners of 2020-2024 Kia Telluride crossovers are being urged to leave the vehicles outside and away from buildings because of a front power seat motor that could overheat and start a fire.

What happened?

In a press release, the NHTSA tied the problem to cases in which a power seat slide knob becomes stuck or a previous recall fix was done improperly, situations that can cause the front power seat motor to overheat.

The safety agency said the hazard is not limited to driving, as the same fire risk exists when the vehicles are sitting parked.

The recall notice covers nearly 463,000 vehicles, with owner letters expected Aug. 13 and dealers set to install an electronic fuse assembly for free.

An "improper repair during a prior recall" is listed as one of the possible causes. The NHTSA release reports that Kia knows of 18 incidents including 11 seat motors melting and seven seat fires.

Why does it matter?

Until the recall work is finished, the NHTSA says owners should leave the SUVs parked outside and not near buildings.

Making matters worse is that a previous recall fell short of actually fixing the problem. It's bad enough to have a defective part that requires sending a car back for a fix.

Having that fix then not be up to the task lowers trust in the process. Car recalls aren't uncommon, but many involve software fixes that don't require in-person repairs.

For Kia owners, this latest recall represents an inconvenience until the work can be done to remedy the issue. A smaller scale recall in June affected around 6,000 Tellurides.

What's being done?

The remedy outlined in the recall is a free installation of an electronic fuse assembly by Kia dealers, the NHTSA noted in the release.

Owners are also being told to look for notification letters expected in mid-August and arrange the repair once they receive notice.

In the meantime, people with affected Tellurides from model years 2020 through 2024 are being instructed to leave the SUV outside and away from structures.

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