Ford recalls nearly 750,000 vehicles after park system glitch can let them roll away

Drivers may also notice a "wrench warning light" on the dashboard.

Ford Motor Company is recalling more than 741,000 vehicles because a flaw in the park system means some could still roll away after drivers believe they have parked safely, CBS News reported.

What happened?

Affected vehicles include 741,195 Ford and Lincoln models with park-by-wire systems and 10R80 transmissions, per the safety recall report. The report reveals they include 2020-2021 F-150 pickup trucks, 2020-2021 Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator SUVs, and 2018-2021 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator models.

As CBS News reported, Ford said the problem could let these vehicles roll away and estimated that about 1% of the recalled vehicles have the defect.

If the vehicle does not go into "park mode when commanded," the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said the electronic parking brake may automatically engage, per CBS News. Drivers may also notice a "wrench warning light" on the dashboard, the outlet said.

The NHTSA also noted that Ford is separately recalling 36,046 Bronco vehicles from model years 2022 to 2026 because fender flares may not be properly secured and could fall off, creating a hazard for drivers.

Why does it matter?

If a vehicle moves unexpectedly after being parked, it can cause crashes, injuries, or property damage in driveways, garages, parking lots, and on streets. The NHTSA pointed to park system damage that could also result.

For Ford, two simultaneous recalls are not a good look, as owners weigh whether to buy their vehicles in a very competitive auto market.

What's being done?

CBS News noted that affected owners can bring their vehicles to a Ford or Lincoln dealer for a free repair. Dealers will update the software and, if necessary, replace damaged transmission components.

Owners should watch for the two signs mentioned in the recall, which are a "wrench warning light" and a vehicle that may not go into "park mode when commanded."

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