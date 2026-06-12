Kia recalls more than 6,000 Tellurides after finding driver seat belts can lock and fail to extend

The flaw may be present in only about 1% of the recalled vehicles.

Kia has announced a recall of 6,264 Telluride SUVs, including hybrid versions, after discovering a seat belt defect that may keep the driver's restraint from pulling out for use and could increase injury risk in a crash.

For families who rely on these SUVs every day, the issue could turn a routine step before driving into a potential crash risk.

What happened?

The affected vehicles are 2027-model Kia Telluride and Telluride Hybrid SUVs.

The recalled vehicles include 4,367 Telluride Hybrids that were assembled between March 24 and May 12, 2026, and 1,897 gas-powered Tellurides that were built between March 24 and May 10, 2026.

In the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's description of the defect, the "driver seat belt emergency locking retractor may lock" when the driver pulls on the belt webbing, which can leave the strap unable to extend.

NHTSA said the issue is linked to an "incorrect vehicle sensor" placed by a supplier in some driver seat belt assemblies. Because of that mistake, the agency said, the vehicles do not meet Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard No. 209 for seat belt assemblies.

Why does it matter?

Because the restraint may not be available to the driver, NHTSA warned: "An unavailable occupant restraint increases the risk of injury to an unbelted driver in the event of a collision."

The agency said the flaw may be present in only about 1% of the recalled vehicles.

What's being done?

Kia will have dealers replace the driver seat belt assembly at no charge for owners of affected vehicles.

The automaker's recall number is SC372, and owner notification letters are expected to go out July 31.

Vehicle identification numbers for affected SUVs are expected to become searchable on NHTSA.gov beginning June 16, 2026.

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