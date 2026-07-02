Hyundai recalls 96,000 Tucson SUVs and hybrids after instrument panels can go blank

The issue could create dangerous confusion in traffic.

A Hyundai vehicle recall is putting thousands of drivers on alert after a software issue was found that could cause instrument panels to suddenly go dark.

For everyday commuters, that could mean critical driving information vanishing at the exact moment it is needed most.

What happened?

As WRAL News reported, Hyundai is recalling more than 96,000 vehicles after a software flaw was found that can turn off the instrument panel display, a problem that can raise the risk of a crash.

These "intermittent reboots" of the instrument panels can confuse drivers and deprive them of critical information.

When an instrument panel goes blank, drivers can lose access to basic but essential information, such as warning lights, speed readings, and other system alerts. Even if the vehicle continues operating normally, losing that data can create dangerous confusion in traffic.

The recall affects certain 2025 and 2026 Tucson, Tucson Hybrid, and Tucson plug-in hybrid models. The notice added that only about 1% of these vehicles are estimated to contain this defect.

Luckily, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it has not confirmed any crashes, injuries, fires, or deaths tied to the issue.

Hyundai expects to notify owners by mail in late August about how to solve the problem. The remedy is a free software update that will be available either at a dealership or through an over-the-air installation.

What's being done?

For now, Hyundai's response is a no-cost software update even if owners are not covered by the brand's new vehicle limited warranty. Additionally, per the notice, Hyundai will reimburse owners for any out-of-pocket expenses related to the issue.

The recall shows how disruptive technological faults can become once vehicles are already on the road.

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