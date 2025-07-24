Footage of highly anticipated Kia model's camouflaged test sparks buzz: 'Crossing my fingers'

Kia's latest all-electric compact SUV, the EV3, might be crossing the pond. Footage recently surfaced showing what appears to be the U.S.-spec Kia EV3 testing on public roads.

Even though it's disguised, sharp-eyed fans noticed design details that suggest it's getting ready for the U.S. market.

Electrek reported that the EV3 was the top-selling electric vehicle in South Korea in March 2025 and has quickly become a standout across Europe. What sets the EV3 apart isn't just its compact size and affordability — it's the tech-packed design and high-performance features. Drivers enjoy a quiet, smooth ride without worrying about oil changes or gas prices, which can save owners hundreds each year. Since EVs offer so many cost benefits — as well as being better for the environment — it's no surprise other legacy automakers are joining in, like Chevrolet's electric truck and Jeep's Recon SUV.

Some skeptics raise concerns about the environmental footprint of EV battery production. But research shows EVs come out ahead. A study from MIT found that while EVs do require energy to produce, they emit just 200 grams of carbon pollution per mile — far less than the 350 grams generated by gas-powered cars. On the average U.S. power grid, a Tesla Model 3 needs to be driven about 13,500 miles before its environmental payoff beats a Toyota Corolla.

While it's true the clean energy transition requires mining for lithium, cobalt, and other minerals, that pales in comparison to the current global extraction of over 16 billion tons of fossil fuels per year — most of which are burned once and gone forever.

Kia hasn't announced a date, but rumor has it the EV3 will debut in the U.S. by late 2025. Pricing is expected to start around $35,000 to $40,000. That makes it a strong alternative to many gas-powered SUVs — especially when factoring in the fuel savings and reduced maintenance.

If you're considering making your next car an EV, charging at home compounds your savings when paired with solar panels. EnergySage makes it easy to compare vetted installers and get quotes, and you can save up to $10,000.

Reactions to the sighting were excited, with one Reddit user commenting, "Stoked." Another user added, "Crossing my fingers for this and hoping that my current car holds out long enough." A third chimed in, saying, "Strong choice for folks … The EV3 is a perfect size for people wanting a smaller EV9."

