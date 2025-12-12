Eagle-eyed viewers spot head-turning detail in episode of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians': 'This should be illegal'

"Should be a disclaimer that they are using [it]."

It's been nearly 20 years since "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" debuted in 2007, and throughout the family's lengthy rule over American pop culture, they've been the center of myriad controversies.

One of the most prominent and persistent criticisms of the Kardashian-Jenners is that the family promotes unrealistic beauty standards, which could be particularly harmful to young viewers.

In April 2021, an unedited photograph of a vacationing, bikini-clad Khloé Kardashian slipped past the clan's iron grip on approved media, prompting a Herculean effort, allegedly aided by Kim herself, to wipe the perfectly normal, not-unflattering image from the internet.

An ocean's worth of ink has been spilled in efforts to measure the gap between the reality TV dynasty's televised lives and real life, inspiring The Cut's "Keeping Up with the Kontinuity Errors" series.

However, it's often habitual viewers of the show, like TikTok user ryanbrosch (@ryanbrosch), who identify and draw attention to instances in which the Kardashians appear to play fast and loose with reality itself.

Unfortunately for Khloé, the clip captured something that looked very much like a live video filter glitching when the camera panned to her.





"Who dropped the ball at Hulu with AI Khloe," a caption over the footage read.

In the very brief clip, the original poster pointed at Khloé's necklace before gesturing at her mouth; her cross necklace seemed to morph into an oval, and her teeth looked strange.

One of the primary concerns about artificial intelligence tools is their potential to further blur the line between fact and fiction, exacerbating the spread of false information on social media — especially when no effort is made to disclose the use of AI in creating content, such as lifelike videos.

More broadly, a sharp uptick in AI adoption has proved a nuisance to the public in other ways, causing friction in the job market and spiking electricity bills by increasing energy demand.

The data centers rapidly appearing across the U.S. also consume disruptive amounts of water, and nearby communities have reported noise and air pollution. A significant share of their electricity is generated by fossil fuels, so data centers also produce planet-warming carbon pollution.

TikTok commenters were rattled by what the original poster described as "AI Khloe."

"I'm scared. Nothing is going to be real anymore," one replied.

"Should be a disclaimer that they are using AI," another wrote.

"Definitely ai, peep the words," a third observed, pointing out telltale AI-generated gibberish.

"This should be illegal," a user decreed.

