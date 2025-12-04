Scientist debunks widespread myth about dangerous global trend: 'Can't ignore'

A Bloomberg Opinion video on TikTok is cutting through the noise with a simple chart that climate deniers "can't ignore."

The video uses hard data to debunk common misinformation about our planet's overheating. The post, from Bloomberg Opinion (@bloombergopinion), "helps put it in sharp focus." It shows that on 78% of the world's land, a record-high temperature has occurred in the 21st century. Worse, 38% of the world's land has set heat records in the 2020s alone.

According to NASA, the average global surface temperature has already hit 2.3 degrees Fahrenheit above preindustrial averages. The video says that we are "dangerously close" to the 1.5-degree Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) limit set by the 2015 Paris Agreement.

The charts are a clear answer to misinformation. As the video notes, the planet has "heated up steadily for the past 50 years." This directly refutes the claim that "the world is actually cooled since the 1930s." As the narrator bluntly states, "this is obviously wrong."

The TikTok also tackles the myth that the 1930s were hotter. That heat was a "temporary local blip" in the U.S. caused by "bad farming and bad timing." Meanwhile, "the rest of the planet was just as cool as ever."

This kind of disinformation has a long history. According to a report from Georgetown, oil industry scientists knew about the impacts of burning dirty fuels as early as the 1950s. A 1988 Exxon memo specifically instructed the company to "emphasize the uncertainty in scientific conclusions" to avoid regulation.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

This is why clear, fact-based content is so important. Roshan Salgado D'Arcy, a Ph.D. student, is also fighting this, with one video debunking how "a lot of people misuse" misleading graphs to confuse the public.

While some spread myths, scientists are working on real solutions. Researchers in Mexico are using gene editing to help vital crops survive drought. Other scientists just had a breakthrough creating clean hydrogen fuel from seawater.

For those who want to learn more, there is helpful information available to explore these critical issues.

Commenters on the Bloomberg video agreed. "It's the rate of increase, the world has never warmed this quickly before, nature cannot cope with this rate of change," one user wrote.

Another person, commenting on a similar video, said: "I've seen similar presentations before and just knew something was wrong with what was said."

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.