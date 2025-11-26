Computer giant HP announces plans to slash up 6,000 jobs as it converts to AI: 'We see a significant opportunity'

This announcement adds to a troubling pattern of companies replacing human workers with artificial intelligence systems.

HP will eliminate 4,000 to 6,000 positions worldwide by late 2028 as the computer and printer manufacturer moves toward artificial intelligence to handle product development and customer service tasks, reported the Guardian.

What's happening?

The California-based tech company announced the workforce reduction alongside disappointing earnings projections for its upcoming fiscal year. HP employs approximately 56,000 people globally.

"As we look ahead, we see a significant opportunity to embed AI into HP to accelerate product innovation, improve customer satisfaction, and boost productivity," said CEO Enrique Lores, per the Guardian.

He stated groups handling product creation, company operations, and customer assistance will face cuts. The changes will generate $1 billion in yearly savings by 2028, though implementing the cuts will cost around $650 million.

The company eliminated 1,000 to 2,000 positions in February during an earlier restructuring effort.

Why is AI-driven job loss concerning?

This announcement adds to a troubling pattern of companies replacing human workers with artificial intelligence systems.

A United Kingdom educational research organization warned that automation and AI could eliminate 3 million positions in Britain by 2035, with trade work, equipment operation, and office roles facing the highest danger.

In the United States, McKinsey Global Institute analysis found that 40% of current jobs across education, health care, business, and legal sectors could be automated. The consultancy estimated artificial intelligence and robotics could handle over half of all work hours in America using tech that already exists.

Legal and administrative positions face particular vulnerability, with activities such as entering information into databases, processing financial records, and creating written documents moving to AI systems. While people will still oversee and verify this work, far fewer positions will exist.

The push to build AI infrastructure also harms the environment. Data centers running AI systems consume massive amounts of electricity and water for cooling, while the rush to produce memory chips for AI computing drives up harmful carbon pollution from manufacturing.

What can I do about AI replacing workers?

If your job involves tasks that AI could automate, consider building skills in areas that require human judgment, creativity, or interpersonal connection. Look into training programs that focus on AI supervision, verification, or system design, as these roles will remain necessary even as automation continues.

Contact your representatives and tell them you support policies that protect workers during technological transitions. This includes funding for retraining programs, bolstered unemployment benefits, and requirements that companies provide adequate notice and support when eliminating positions because of automation.

