Shopper calls out manufacturer after opening box of chocolates: 'This is criminal'

A shopper lambasted a chocolate manufacturer for its deceptive sales technique on Reddit's r/mildlyinfuriating.

One commenter replied, "That's a good way to prevent any repeat buyers."

What's happening?

The shopper posted a photo of their Kamila Chocolate box. The rectangular box features a small transparent window providing a glimpse at the morello chocolates inside.

After opening the box, the poster felt as though Kamila Chocolate had bamboozled them. While 12 chocolates are visible on the outside, suggesting perhaps a dozen more inside, given the size of the box, the inside reveals only two more hidden in the plastic wings.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"The design of this chocolate box was made to make you think there are more chocolates than there actually is," the poster asserted.

"This is criminal," one person vented.

"It is wild that companies can somehow stay in business while actively deceiving their customers," another suggested.

"I've started to always read the fine print on packages because of this," a third said.

Why is this important?

Kamila Chocolate and companies that employ similar packaging tactics may initially attract buyers who believe they are getting more bang for their buck than they actually are.

However, deceptively oversized packaging has more drawbacks than perks. For one, consumers won't hesitate to communicate their displeasure by using their purchasing power to support other brands, ultimately impacting a company's bottom line.

Oversized packaging also leads to more waste in landfills, contributing to biodiversity loss, disease transmission, and the release of toxic pollutants into the atmosphere. Despite efforts to improve recycling rates, the fact remains that plastics are notoriously challenging to recycle.

Packaging accounts for roughly 40% of plastic waste, according to Our World in Data.

Is Kamila Chocolate doing anything to reduce packaging waste?

On its website, Kamila Chocolate says it is working toward a greener future by seeking out and implementing sustainable practices throughout production and its supply chain.

The Cool Down could not find specifics regarding these claims. The company sells chocolates in a variety of packaging designs, including in tin, which is infinitely recyclable.

How can I reduce plastic consumption more broadly?

Supporting plastic-free companies and products communicates to sellers that it pays to reduce their reliance on plastics, which are overwhelmingly derived from polluting fuels like crude oil.

This can include buying from bulk departments or zero-waste stores, swapping a flimsy plastic razor for a durable metal one, or opting for reusable cloth bags instead of plastic grocery ones.

