Shopper shares photo of deceptive product on grocery store shelves: 'Isn't this kind of ... illegal?'

A Reddit user started a heated discussion by sharing photos of basil containers at a Metro store that appeared to use deceptive packaging techniques.

What happened?

The post on r/loblawsisoutofcontrol showed Marseni brand basil in bright yellow packaging that included a window to show the herbs inside.

However, the window size and placement appeared to conceal how much empty space was inside the package.

"Isn't this kind of packaging illegal?" the Redditor said, pointing out that another package in the same store contained twice as much basil in half the space.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Lots of products have unnecessary or excess packaging unfortunately, but it's not illegal," one commenter responded.

Why is excessive packaging concerning?

When businesses use oversized packaging for small products, they create multiple problems for consumers.

Shoppers end up paying for packaging materials rather than the product while also dealing with the hassle of disposing of unnecessary plastic waste at home.

The financial burden falls on these people, who must manage their own recycling or trash disposal. Many municipalities have specific rules regarding plastic recycling, and oversized containers can occupy valuable space in recycling bins.

For apartment dwellers with limited storage, accumulating bulky packaging is particularly frustrating.

Is Metro doing anything about this?

Metro has implemented several packaging reduction initiatives since announcing its Packaging and Printed Materials Management Policy. The company wants to reduce overpackaging and single-use plastics in fresh food sections and make sure all private brand packaging becomes recyclable or compostable by 2025.

The grocery chain eliminated single-use plastic bags in 2022 and introduced a program that allows customers to bring their own reusable containers for deli, meat, and prepared foods.

However, these initiatives principally focus on Metro's own branded products and customer-facing programs. Third-party suppliers such as Marseni operate independently, which means their packaging decisions may not align with Metro's sustainability goals.

What can I do to help reduce packaging waste?

Shop with packaging in mind to save money and reduce household waste.

Look for loose produce and herbs rather than pre-packaged options. Fresh basil plants, for instance, often cost the same as packaged leaves but provide weeks' worth of fresh herbs.

Farmers markets and local produce stands often sell herbs in minimal packaging or allow customers to use their own containers. Some grocery stores offer bulk herb sections where shoppers can purchase exactly what they need.

Voice your packaging concerns to store managers. Customer feedback influences decisions, and stores track complaints about specific products.

Take photos and share them on social media, as the Reddit poster did, to raise awareness and put pressure on retailers to address wasteful practices.

