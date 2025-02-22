Fans perplexed by photos of rapper Travis Scott's private jet: 'How is that possible?'

For the average person, traveling in luxury may look like reserving an Uber black. For the ultra-wealthy, it's buying your own private jet.

For the average person, traveling in luxury may look like reserving an Uber Black. For the ultra-wealthy, it's buying your own private jet.

One of the most popular rappers of this decade, Travis Scott, decided to travel in luxury to his "Utopia" album release in Atlanta. Fans pointed out that the private jet he posted on his social media looked different, like he bought a second private jet.

"Travis has two private jets? How is that possible?" one Redditor posted. "The first one is affiliated to Cactus Jack, the Embraer Lineage 1000. The most recent one that he bought months ago is a Boeing 767."

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"His album is too good," one user joked.

Another said, "If you tour and make $50 million, half of it goes to taxes unless you buy a jet for like $20 million and write it off."

Other users were questioning how a private jet could simply be expensed when another user chimed in: "[Because] it's a business expense. That's why so many influencers also buy luxury cars and stuff. You can write it off as a necessity and the reason that it's luxury is because of your area of work."

Fans of his work might be cheering on his success or assume he is chauffeuring his tour staff, but a private jet would never be fitted to hold as many passengers as a commercial airline. Private jets release far more pollutants than their commercial counterparts.

Only 1.8% of pollution from flights is from private jets, per PBS, but that's still a huge amount, especially when you consider how few people are causing it. Half of the 1.8% burn fuel at 239 gallons an hour, producing more carbon pollution in two hours than the average person produces in a year.

Some of the biggest polluters are some of the U.S.'s biggest celebrities: the Kardashians, Luke Bryan, Travis Scott, and Mark Zuckerberg. Even though Taylor Swift has been called out before, she is much farther down the list.

If you would like to encourage your favorite celebs to travel in a more eco-friendly fashion, consider not engaging with their travel posts. You can also encourage them to switch to eco-friendly lifestyle choices, such as pollution-free ships, electric cars, and net-zero cement for their lavish properties.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.